Noise-Free Environment Part Of Right To Live, Its Violation A Criminal Offence: NGT

Directing officials to look into a plea, which alleged noise pollution at gurdwaras in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) said that a noise-free is part of the right to life and its violation is a criminal office.

NGT bench headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said that Punjab and Haryana HC directed the Punjab, Haryana and Union Territory Chandigarh to loudspeaker will be used without written permission from officials.

"Noise-free environment being part of the right to life and binding statutory rules having been framed on the subject, violation of which is a criminal offence and the high court has given binding directions, no further adjudication is required. Only compliance is to be made by the executive authorities concerned," the bench said, as per The Hindustan Times. Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also added that the district magistrate and Hoshiarpur SSP need to look into the grievance of the applicant as per the law.

A plea was filed by Balwinder Kaur against the alleged failure of the statutory authorities to regulate noise pollution at gurudwaras in the district, particularly at Hamja village in Dasuya tehsil. The NGT bench was hearing this plea when it stated that a noise-free environment is part of the right to live and its violation is a criminal offence.



The applicant blamed the management committees of Gurudwara Chhevi Patshahi, the Guru Nanak Dukh Bhanjan Satsang Ghar, pastor, Amanat Khan Memorial GN Church, Kotli Khurd, Gurudwara Singh Sabha and Gurudwara Sahib Kala, Kullian, for using loudspeakers at high volume.

The plea also alleged that complaint was filed by the applicant to the Dasuya SDM and the state pollution control board but no remedial actions were taken.

