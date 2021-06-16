Thiruvananthapuram Accounts For 21% Of COVID Deaths In Kerala

Kerala's capital city Thiruvananthapuram accounted for nearly 21 per cent of COVID deaths in the state and the health officials claimed that it is primarily because of more transparent recording of fatalities and high prevalence of co-morbidities among the aged population in the city.

The district reported 2,401 COVID deaths of 11,340 deaths on Monday, June 14, reported The Indian Express. Thiruvananthapuram also accounted for 10 per cent of the 27.35 lakh positive cases in the state. Thrissur district, which has 9 per cent of COVID positive cases, accounted for 10 per cent of the total COVID deaths.

Better Transparency In Records

The health department said that the high number of deaths reported in the district is because the officials have ensured better transparency and thorough RT-PCR screening of bodies of patients who died. The department carries out an RT-PCR test even if the antigen test is negative and because of this, there is a delay in releasing the bodies.

Dr Santhosh Kumar, former head of state medical board for COVID, said, "There has been lesser elimination of COVID deaths in the district compared to other districts."

Several deaths have been removed from the final list of state's confirmed death toll. "We should have included the deaths which occurred after a COVID-19 patient turned negative. What matters is cause of death. When co-morbidities get worse with COVID infection, COVID should be considered as cause of death,'' he said

High Prevalence

Though the district has a lesser share of the aged population in the state, a high prevalence of co-morbidities among the aged people is another factor leading to high COVID-related fatalities in Thiruvananthapuram. While the percentage of the population of senior citizens in the capital city is 13.1 per cent, districts like Kottayam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, and Thrissur have a higher share of the 60-plus population in the state.

