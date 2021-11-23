NIT Karnataka Students Develop E-bike Running On Solar Energy, To Be Used By Forest Dept

Students of Karnataka's National Insitute of Technology (NIT) in Surathkal have developed a two-wheeler whose functioning is based on solar energy. The bike 'Vidh Yug 4.0' is specifically designed for the use of the forest officials of the Kudremukh National Park.

The vehicle has been handed over to the officials; however, it is being used on a trial basis.

'Vidh Yug' weighs around 80 kilograms and has a mileage of 80 kms per three-hour solar charge, ANI reported.

It has no stroke engine, as it has a brushless DC hub motor. In addition, there is an inbuilt mobile, GPS, and walkie-talkie charger embedded in it. Its high-powered headlight can also be used as a torch.

It is best suitable for use in the forest without disturbing the wildlife, as there is no sound of the engine revving up. Therefore, it can be best used for raiding poaching and thieving activities in and around the area.

Speaking to the media, NIT Professor Dr Pruthviraj U informed that COVID-19 lockdown got the Mtech and PhD students creative. The team designed the product with locally available iron rods and other materials. The financial aid was provided by him and the Kudremukh wildlife wing forest department.

At present, they are working on reducing the height of the bike so that women forest guards and deputy RFOs can use it.

Reportedly, it took two years for the team to develop one of the total five E-bikes they intend to make. The team is looking for entrepreneurs that would be interested in investment.

