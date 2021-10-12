All section
Only 1.91 Of 5 Lakh Tonne Waste Mined In Two Years, Land Reclamation Targets Missed By Union Territories

Image Credits: Unsplash (Representational)

Environment
Only 1.91 Of 5 Lakh Tonne Waste Mined In Two Years, Land Reclamation Targets Missed By Union Territories

Delhi,  12 Oct 2021 12:34 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Till now, only 1.91 lakh metric tonnes have been mined. The deadline to complete the work of legacy mining of 5 lakh metric tonnes of waste seems to be missed.

The deadline of completing the work of legacy mining of 5 lakh metric tonnes of waste seems to be missed or so as till date only 1.91 lakh metric tonnes have been mined. The waste has been piled up after lying since before 2008, after which 4.5 lakh metric tonnes more have been dumped.

By March 2022, about 20 acres of land were to be reclaimed from the dump. The administrator assigned the work with set deadlines which seemed unachievable due to the low pace of work. Earlier it took two years to mine 1.91 metric tonnes of waste, now the time has been extended by two and a half years to mine the remaining waste It indicates that almost half of it has not been excavated.

Promise Of Clean Land By Govt

The election of 2019 raised more significant promises from the government, where the dump-free ground was one of them. The officers assured that the land will be cleaned and can be used for playing. But, later they informed that the estimate was of the waste collected before 2008. They realized much later that the waste collected after 2008, which is around 4.5 lakh metric tonnes have not been included in the project.

During the 11th meeting of the board of directors of Chandigarh Smart City Limited, chaired by the then UT Adviser Manoj Kumar Parida, the estimated expense was ₹ 34 crore, which happened to be insufficient.
In 2016, the Jaypee group had even suspended the operations, after which the Corporation tried different ways to keep the project running. In 2020, the contract was terminated after the company got into a legal battle with the civic body. After BJP occupied the throne, several questions were raised regarding the slow momentum of the project. However, no concrete solutions were given.


Writer : Nida Fatima
Editor : Ankita Singh
Creatives : Ankita Singh
1.91 lakh metric tonnes 
Mining 
Waste 

