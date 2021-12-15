Maharashtra Includes Climate Change In Primary Classes' Syllabus, Cultivate Awareness Among Students

The Maharashtra government has announced a new syllabus for the students of classes 1-8 and has included Climate Change in the curriculum.

The syllabus will also include related topics, including solid and water waste management, biodiversity conservation, energy, air pollution, etc. It will also have the corrective measures to tackle the change.

The initiative has been taken under the Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan to cultivate awareness among students and make them climate-conscious and value nature in primary education, NDTV reported.

Inclusive Syllabus

The new syllabus has been created by the Department of Environment and Climate Change, with the help of UNICEF, terming it as the 'Majhi Vasundhara' curriculum on the environment. The curriculum has activity-based lessons involving students and helps them develop efforts to tackle environmental changes.

Five Factors Of 'Majhi Vasundhara'

The curriculum focuses on five elements of nature, generally known as 'Panchmahabhutas', which includes bhumi (land), Jal (water), Vayu (air), Agni (fire), Akash (sky).

Future Generation To Protect What Is Misused

Speaking on the development, State Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray said that the initiative would help the future generation start with a 'green thumb' and be proactive in protecting and reviving what the earlier age has misused.

The minister handed over the curriculum to the school education minister Varsha Gaikwad, who assured starting with the new syllabus shortly.

It was a moment of joy as I handed over the Majhi Vasundhara curriculum to School Edu Minister @VarshaEGaikwad ji. This curriculum is developed with the help of UNICEF to create awareness about climate change & instill responsibility towards our planet in primary school education pic.twitter.com/zpFEXmWrPt — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) December 13, 2021

