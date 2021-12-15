All section
Caste discrimination
Data-Driven Governance To Ensure Last-Mile Delivery, Transparency: PM Modi To 12 BJP CMs In Varanasi

Image Credits: Twitter/ BJP Uttar Pradesh

Trending
Writer: Tashafi Nazir

'Data-Driven Governance To Ensure Last-Mile Delivery, Transparency: PM Modi To 12 BJP CMs In Varanasi

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Uttar Pradesh,  15 Dec 2021 6:06 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Modi, while chairing the 'good governance' meet, asked the Chief Ministers to focus firmly on good governance and maintain a good connection with party workers. He also urged them to focus on technological development to ensure the last-mile delivery of welfare schemes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, December 14, chaired a meeting with Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of 12 states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi during the two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency.

Modi asked them to focus firmly on good governance and maintain a good connection with party workers.

Marking a significant development push months before high-stakes polls in Uttar Pradesh, the PM urged the Chief Ministers to focus on development and last-mile delivery of welfare schemes, Hindustan Times reported.

Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand attended the meeting. BJP chief JP Nadda, CMs of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, and the deputy CM of Nagaland also participated in the event.

CMs Give Presentation During Meeting

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi reached the Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) auditorium in the same car for the 'good governance' meet with 12 chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states. Chief Ministers of all BJP-ruled states, one by one gave a presentation on the governance model before PM Modi during the key meeting.

"Highlighting the significance of technology in governance, PM Modi called for governance to be data-driven to ensure last-mile delivery, speed, and transparency," BJP said in its press statement.

"He called upon every BJP-headed government to carve a niche for itself in some of the other sector of governance. Modi urged governments to accord topmost priority to ease of living," the statement said.

The chief ministers of BJP-ruled states are also scheduled to visit Ayodhya on December 15 for the darshan of Ram Lalla.

On his first day of the visit on Monday, PM Modi inaugurated Phase 1 of the newly-constructed Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, worth a cost of around ₹339 crores.

Also Read: Delhi Police Launches E-Learning Platform To Train Underprivileged Youth, School Dropouts

