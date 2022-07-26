Green Steps! Know How This Bengaluru-Based Tech Startup Is Reducing Carbon Footprint Through Innovation

India is getting affected by climate-related extreme weather events at a very rapid pace, which in return is worsening the environment and citizens' life quality. Taking action towards this has become the need of the hour. Bengaluru-based advanced battery technology startup Log9 Materials is taking every step possible to create a sustainable future.



Established in 2015, Log9 Materials is a deep-tech startup redefining the EV industry's standards in the fight against climate change. Driven by innovation, the startup was founded by Dr Akshay Singhal, Kartik Hajela, and Pankaj Sharma with an aim to 'Pioneer Responsible Energy.'

The startup's purpose includes dispelling ignorance about electric vehicles and technologies and initiating the necessary conversations among stakeholders to empower them to make the best choices.

It creates responsible energy solutions using innovative deep-tech to create a better tomorrow for future generations. By understanding the importance of a sustainable planet and its impact on generations down the line, the startup makes energy solutions that ensure that this technology is not detrimental to our ecosystem.

Power, Performance & Peace of Mind

While using an EV powered by Log9, the startup guarantee that it will be nothing but the best, from the rapid pace at which it charges to basics such as handling and performance. The company claims its EVs are meticulously engineered to perform at the highest level in all extreme conditions across all kinds of terrains found on the Indian subcontinent.

The Head of Brand & Strategy, Vivek Nair, said, "when a customer chooses a Log9-powered EV, they can be sure that it comes with unquestionable dependability and an entirely worry-free ownership, paving the way for complete peace of mind."

Sustainability Through Campaigns

The Bengaluru-based startup is offering deep-tech battery technologies that power an EV. Altogether, the startup is also engaged in planning, implementing and executing several campaigns in the public domain which spread awareness for climate action.

It started a 'Responsible Delivery Movement', which focused on raising awareness of how much of our carbon footprint could be reduced by using battery-powered vehicles for last-mile deliveries. Recently, it designed 'One Less Ride,' a movement that urged the citizens to avoid turning on their engines for one day.

Also Read: 'Rajya Sabha Seats, Governorship On Sale For Rs 100 Crore,' CBI Busts Multi-State Racket