'Rajya Sabha Seats, Governorship On Sale For Rs 100 Crore,' CBI Busts Multi-State Racket

A racket of imposters allegedly attempting to cheat people by assuring them Rajya Sabha seat and other Central government ministries for Rs 100 Cr have been busted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). During the investigation, four people were arrested by the agency.



Besides Rajya Sabha seats, the accused also promised to arrange governorship, chairmanship, and other designations in the Central government in exchange for a bribe. The CBI is still investigating to expose the remaining layer of hidden elements.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed on July 15, the accused's name is Ravindra Vithal Naik of Karnataka's Belgaum, Kamalakar Premkumar Bandgar of Maharashtra's Latur, Delhi-NCR-based Mahendra Pal Arora, Mohammed Aijaz Khan, and Abhishek Boora, reported Hindustan Times.

Change Of Identity

According to the report, one of the accused falsely impersonated himself as a senior CBI officer (claiming to be posted at CBI HQ, New Delhi) and entered into a conspiracy with the other accused, allegedly cheating private persons by falsely assuring them of arrangement of seats in the Upper House, appointment as Governor, appointment as Chairman in different Government run organisations under Central Government ministries and departments against huge pecuniary considerations, reported CBI in a press release.

Furthermore, the agency said that Bandgar, Arora, and Khan would often use to change their names to act as senior politicians or bureaucrats to impress the client. The CBI is currently conducting search operations in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

During the search operation to bust the multi-state racket, CBI recovered incriminating material, including WhatsApp conversations and other evidence. The accused in the case have been booked under the charges of cheating, prevention of corruption act, and criminal conspiracy.

