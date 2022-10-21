All section
UN Chief Calls Indias First Solar-Powered Village A Reconciliation Between Humankind & Planet; Know More

Image Credit- News 18, Wikimedia

Environment
UN Chief Calls India's First Solar-Powered Village A 'Reconciliation Between Humankind & Planet'; Know More

Gujarat,  21 Oct 2022

In the Modhera village, over 1,300 rooftop solar systems of 1kW capacity have been set up on houses that produce electricity. During the daytime, power is supplied through solar panels, while in the evening, it is provided by BESS.

Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), stated that the residents of Modhera, the first solar-powered village in India, are setting an example of "reconciliation between humankind and planet".

The Secretary-General is in the country for a three-day visit, wherein on Wednesday, he visited the village and its 11th-century Sun Temple in the Mehsana district of Gujarat. He also interacted with almost 1,300 families in the area who have installed solar electricity generation panels in their houses.

Modhera: First Solar-Powered Village In India

Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister, declared Modhera village as the first solar-powered village in India on October 9, reported Hindustan Times.

With the collaborated efforts of the centre and state, the government initiated the 'Solarisation of Modhera Sun Temple and Town' to provide continuous solar energy to the village through the Solar Power project integrated with Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at Sujjanpura in the district, around 6km from the Sun Temple.

According to Jatanben Thakor, the Sarpanch of the village, "Use of solar power has increased prosperity amongst citizens. Power bills, which were above ₹1,000, have almost reduced to zero today. Solar panels have been installed at all feasible houses, free of cost. In case of excess power, we earn extra income too."

How Does It Work?

The state government allocated 12 hectares for the project's development with a total expenditure of ₹ 80.66 crores in two phases by the centre and Gujarat governments.

In the village, over 1,300 rooftop solar systems of 1kW capacity have been set up on houses that produce electricity. During the daytime, power is supplied through solar panels, while in the evening, it is provided by BESS.

According to the statement released by the state government, Modhera is described as the first modern village with a solar-based ultra-modern electric vehicle charging station. Further, the project is the country's first grid-connected mega-watt hour scale battery energy storage system.

