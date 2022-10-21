All section
Omicron XBB Variant May Bring Another COVID Wave In Some Countries, Warns WHO Chief Scientist

Image Credit- Twitter/ Soumya Swaminathan, Unsplash 

Health
The Logical Indian Crew

Omicron XBB Variant May Bring Another COVID Wave In Some Countries, Warns WHO Chief Scientist

India,  21 Oct 2022 8:15 AM GMT

The scientist highlighted the WHO team is tracking different derivatives of BA.1 and BA.5, which are also more transferable and immune-evasive and that necessary measures -- monitoring and tracking are being taken.

Dr Soumya Swaminathan, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Chief Scientist, stated on Thursday that some nations might witness "another wave of infections" with a variant of coronavirus -- the XBB subvariant of Omicron.

However, during an interaction with the media at the annual general meet-up of the Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers Network (DCVMN), she clarified that presently there was no data from any country to imply that these new variants are clinically more severe, reported NDTV.

What Did WHO Chief Scientist Say?

Dr Swaminathan said, "There are over 300 subvariants of Omicron. I think the one that is concerning right now is XBB, which is a recombinant virus. We had seen some recombinant viruses earlier. It is very immune-evasive, which means it can overcome the antibodies. So slightly that we may see another wave of infections in some countries because of XBB."

The scientist highlighted the WHO team is tracking different derivatives of BA.1 and BA.5, which are also more transferable and immune-evasive and that necessary measures -- monitoring and tracking are being taken. She advised continuing the use of masks for protection from the deadly infection.

What Is XBB Subvariant Of Omicron?

XBB subvariant of Omicron was discovered in August in Singapore. It has now appeared in 17 nations worldwide and is a hybrid of BA.2.75 and BJ.1 subvariants of Omicron. It is considered that the variant has a "growth advantage" over BA.2.75 and evasive immune properties.

It has at least seven mutations on the spike protein, and the immune system takes time to recognise XBB. It is capable of tricking and dodging immune cells and can easily enter our body cells to cause infection.

Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Health Minister, has stressed the need to obey COVID-appropriate behaviour, especially given the upcoming festive season.

