Kerala Man Who Nurtured 40,000 Mangrove Plants Wins Environment Award For His Contribution

Credits: Pixabay, Development News 

Environment
The Logical Indian Crew

Kerala Man Who Nurtured 40,000 Mangrove Plants Wins Environment Award For His Contribution

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Kerala,  22 Oct 2021 11:52 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Murukesan T.P from Malappuram has nurtured around 40,000 mangrove plants in several panchayats of Kerala in the last seven years. The environment enthusiast has been associated with the Kerala Forest Department for years, growing mangrove plants.

Kerala fisherman, known for his campaign for saving mangrove trees and planting thousands of them, Murukesan T.P, has been chosen for the 24th PV Thampy Memorial Endowment Award for his exemplary contribution towards the environment.

Murukesan is a resident of Malappuram and belongs to a family of pokkali farmers. He has nurtured around 40,000 mangrove plants in the panchayats of Vypeen, Chellanam, Vallarpadam, Cherai, Mulavukad, and Kadamakkudy in the last seven years, The Hindu reported.

The environment enthusiast has been associated with the Kerala Forest Department for years, growing mangrove plants. He has planted them in the 8-cent property he owns in Vypeen and the areas demarcated by the department. Besides, he has also created a mangrove nursery at home in 2014, with about 15,000-20,000 saplings at present.

"A mangrove tree is Nature's perfection. While protecting our shorelines and preventing erosion, it offers a home for marine and avian life. The pearl spot (karimeen), for instance, nests in the roots of the tree and sustains life like no other tree," the media quoted the awardee as saying.

Murukesan says that he and other nature enthusiasts have raised awareness about the uses of mangroves as a natural barrier and help prevent sea erosion, floodings, etc., in an eco-friendly way. In addition, these plants are like a haven for birds and animals.

He has also conducted various plantation drives in North Mulavukad, Nayarambalam, Vallarpadam, Mangalavanam, Cherai, Njarackal, etc.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
environment 
mangrove plants 
kerala 

