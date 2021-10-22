Kerala Man Who Nurtured 40,000 Mangrove Plants Wins Environment Award For His Contribution

Kerala fisherman, known for his campaign for saving mangrove trees and planting thousands of them, Murukesan T.P, has been chosen for the 24th PV Thampy Memorial Endowment Award for his exemplary contribution towards the environment.

Murukesan is a resident of Malappuram and belongs to a family of pokkali farmers. He has nurtured around 40,000 mangrove plants in the panchayats of Vypeen, Chellanam, Vallarpadam, Cherai, Mulavukad, and Kadamakkudy in the last seven years, The Hindu reported.

The environment enthusiast has been associated with the Kerala Forest Department for years, growing mangrove plants. He has planted them in the 8-cent property he owns in Vypeen and the areas demarcated by the department. Besides, he has also created a mangrove nursery at home in 2014, with about 15,000-20,000 saplings at present.

"A mangrove tree is Nature's perfection. While protecting our shorelines and preventing erosion, it offers a home for marine and avian life. The pearl spot (karimeen), for instance, nests in the roots of the tree and sustains life like no other tree," the media quoted the awardee as saying.

Murukesan says that he and other nature enthusiasts have raised awareness about the uses of mangroves as a natural barrier and help prevent sea erosion, floodings, etc., in an eco-friendly way. In addition, these plants are like a haven for birds and animals.

He has also conducted various plantation drives in North Mulavukad, Nayarambalam, Vallarpadam, Mangalavanam, Cherai, Njarackal, etc.

