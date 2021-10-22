"What Have You Done?": Punjab MLA Slaps Boy Who Questions His Work For Constituency

Punjab Congress MLA Joginder Pal is wrapped under controversy for slapping a 14-year-old boy in Pathankot while addressing the audience about his work for his Bhoa constituency.

The video of the incident went viral on social media and drew backlash.

The MLA addressed the crowd when the boy started muttering backstage and was being escorted out from the venue by a police official and guards. He caught Pal's attention, who asked him to come up front and speak on a microphone.

"Tu ki kitta (What have you done?)", the boys asked him, following which, the MLA lost his cool, snatched the mic, and thrashed him along with the police and the gunmen. Nobody was seen coming to the young man's rescue, and he was eventually escorted out.

Retaliation For Misbehaviour



The day after the video clip came to light, Pal claimed that the boy was under the influence of alcohol and had abused and misbehaved with him.

"When I gave him the mic, he abused me. That is why I slapped him," NDTV quoted the Pal as saying.

The MLA called it a pre-planned incident. He said the boy's mother had also confirmed his drunken state. Reportedly, the state government had released videos of the boy and his mother, where she confirmed his drunken state.

"I have made a mistake," the boy had said.

The incident triggered a row, with opposition parties alleging Congress being intolerant towards citizens when they questioned their work.

State Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa called the incident unfortunates and said that a legislator was meant to serve people and acknowledge their questions, instead of the behaviour that has been portrayed by Pal.



