All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
To Keep Water Bodies Clean, This Jharkhand Temple Is Making Organic Gulaal, Incense Sticks From Offerings

Image Credit- Unsplash, Pixabay

Environment
The Logical Indian Crew

To Keep Water Bodies Clean, This Jharkhand Temple Is Making 'Organic Gulaal', Incense Sticks From Offerings

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

18,  17 March 2022 11:00 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The dried part of the flowers is processed comprising the local women and then made into organic gulaal and other colours. At the same time, the dried belpatra is used in making incense sticks after processing the dried leaves.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Holi is around the corner, and like every other festival, we get so caught up in celebrations that we forget about our environment. This time to keep surrounding and festivities at the same bar, the Ramgarh district has taken the initiative to manufacture organic gulaal (Holi Colours) and incense sticks utilising the flowers and fruits offered at Rajrappa temple.

These offerings to Goddess Chinnamastika were disposed into the intersection of the Domodar and Bhairavi rivers located near the temple premises.

Accumulation Of Temple Offerings

Thousands of devotees visit the temple every day, resulting in tons of offerings, including flowers, fruits such as belpatra, bangles, aalta (red dye), and several other things. All of it finds a place at the intersection of the two rivers, resulting in polluting these water bodies.

The Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner Madhavi Mishra stated that the district took up the initiative under project Matangi by utilising the District Mineral Foundation funds.

Aim Of The Initiative

The project aims to segregate the temple offerings, the flowers and belptara and dry them up.

The dried part of the flowers is processed comprising the local women and then made into organic gulaal and other colours. At the same time, the dried belpatra is used in making incense sticks after processing the dried leaves.

Mishra said, "Once the production is up, we will tie-up with Brand Palash of Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society (JSLPS) for branding and marketing," quoted The New Indian Express.

Generates Employment

The production of incense sticks began with the first lot of gulaal and other colours being readied before Holi. Mishra informed that currently, about 25 local women had been employed in the project.

She said that a semi-mechanised system was selected for production for creating livelihood opportunities for people already employed in the temple complex for cleaning and other menial jobs.

Also Read: After 18 Yrs Of Hard Work Jharkhand Undergrad Illuminates Village With His Handmade Turbine

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Water Bodies 
Jharkhand 
Organic Gulaal 
Incense Sticks 
Environment 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X