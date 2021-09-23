Good News! Two More Indian Beaches Earn 'Blue Flag' Certification

Kovalam in Tamil Nadu and Eden in Puducherry are the two newest beaches in India to earn the 'Blue Flag' certification.

The Environment Ministry made the announcement on Tuesday, September 21. With this, the total number of beaches in the country with the certification has risen to 10.

Blue Flag certification is an international eco-label tag accorded on the basis of 33 stringent criteria in four major heads — environmental education and information, bathing water quality, environmental management and conservation, and safety and services in the beaches.

The Foundation for Environment Education (FEE), which awards the certification, has also re-certified eight nominated beaches which includes Shivrajpur in Gujarat, Ghoghla in Diu, Kasarkod and Padubidri in Karnataka, Kappad in Kerala, Rushikonda in Andhra Pradesh, Golden in Odisha, and Radhanagar in Andaman and Nicobar.

These beaches were awarded the Blue Flag certification in October 2020.

Blue Flag beaches are considered to be the cleanest beaches in the world.

The certification aims to provide the tourists/beachgoers with clean and hygienic bathing water, facilities, a safe and healthy environment and sustainable development of the area.

