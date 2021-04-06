India Records Third Warmest March In 121 Years: India Meteorological Department

March 2021 was the third warmest in 121 years in terms of the monthly average temperature, after 2004 and 2010, according to India Meteorological Department's report.

The monthly average maximum temperature in March this year was 32.65 degrees as against the normal of 31.24 degrees (based on the climate recordings for the 1981 to 2010 period). The month of March this year was also the warmest since 2011.

March third warmest in 121 years in terms of monthly average temperature: IMD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 5, 2021

The weather department stated that the temperatures were above normal in all subdivisions of northwest, central, eastern and north-eastern India.



"The all India average monthly maximum temperature during March 2021 was 32.65 degrees, the warmest in the last 11 years, and third warmest in the last 121 years with 2010 and 2004 as the ever warmest and second warmest month with 33.09 degrees and 32.82 degrees, respectively," the IMD said, reported Live Mint.

A number of places had recorded extreme temperatures, rising above 40 degrees, in March.

"Both the day and night temperatures during the second half of March showcased an increasing trend, especially over parts of central India and Rajasthan. The overall increase in temperatures was observed on a day-to-day basis and was not due to any particular weather," it added.

The weather department said that scanty rainfall was one of the major reasons for experiencing soaring temperatures since January. According to the experts, the dry air that gets heated quickly leads to clear skies and direct sunshine.

Odisha's Bhubaneswar registered its highest temperature recorded in March, with the mercury touch 44.2 degrees for the first time in the month since 1948.

Also Read: Bengaluru: Experts Warn Daily Cases May Double In 15 Days If COVID-19 Norms Not Followed