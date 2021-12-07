India Generated More Than Double Plastic Waste In Five Years: Centre

Plastic waste in India has more than doubled in the last five years, increasing 21.8 per cent. Minister of State for Environment Ashwini Choubey shared the annual data on Monday, December 6, in response to the query raised in the Lok Sabha during the parliamentary session.

The country produced nearly 15.89 lakh tons of waste in 2015-16. In 2018-19, the waste generated accounted for up to 30.59 lakh tons, and in 2019-2020, over 34 lakh tons of plastic waste were produced, NDTV reported.

Increase In All Categories

Choubey informed that the data on India's generation of solid waste, plastic waste, construction and demolition waste (C&D), bio-medical waste(BMW), hazardous waste (HW) and e-waste are compiled by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The report was based on the studies undertaken by the board. An average annual increase of 2 per cent was observed in the generation of hazardous waste, 5.8 per cent in bio-medical waste (BMW), 0.1 per cent in solid waste and 21.8 per cent in plastic waste.

Biomedical Waste: In another query regarding the production of biomedical waste in the country in 2020, Choubey informed that around 677 tons were produced every day, while in 2019, the country generated nearly 619 tons per day. The waste produced in 2015 was 502 tons per day.

No. Of Complaints Regarding Waste Disposal

The Centre collected the data from all the state pollution boards and committees (SPCBs/ PCCs).

For biomedical waste, the CPCB received a total of 23 complaints by the public between 2016-2021 on matters of illegal and unscientific disposal of the trash. The complaints were received from Delhi, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar, Punjab, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, West Bengal.

