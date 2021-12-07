Called To School On Pretext Of Classes, 17 Girls Served Food With Sedatives, Molested In UP

A shocking incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh's Muzzaffarnagar district, where 17 girls of Class 10 were allegedly molested after being fed Khichdi mixed with sedatives.

A case was also registered under Section 354 of the IPC and POCSO Act against the two school owners. One of them has been arrested, and the police are conducting raids to find the other accused, Hindustan Times reported.

Called On Pretext Of Practical Classes

The incident took place on November 20 in a private school in the Purkazi area. The girls were called to the school on the pretext of attending the practical classes and were made to stay overnight to complete their studies.

However, the details of the horrific crime came to light weeks after, on December 4. The Kamhera village head informed the district Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhishek Yadav.

Police Inaction

As Yadav was informed through a WhatsApp message, he deployed two officers to verify the incident and inquire. The department found a lag of investigation on the part of the Purkazi police station, who were aware of the incident. After receiving complaints from two parents, Yadav sent Purkazi SHO Vinod Kumar Singh to the police lines as punishment for delaying the inquiry.

The girls were allegedly threatened with consequences for disclosing the incident to their families; however, a few of them informed the parents.

The police are verifying the charges, as there are no complaints filed by the parents of the rest 15 girls. All the students belong to lower-income class families.

