Flash Floods Ravage Himachal, Leaves 2 Dead, 10 Missing; Rescue Operations Underway

The cloudburst leading to flash floods in various districts of Himachal Pradesh, including Dharmashala, Kangra, and McLeodganj, have created havoc on people's lives. Nearly two people have died in the last two days, and nearly ten people reportedly went missing in the floods triggered by incessant rainfall.

Visuals showed flashfloods sweeping away buildings and cars at tourist spots in the state.

Himachal Pradesh rains wreak havoc in #Dharamshala. pic.twitter.com/J60nmYNKJp — Ayushi Agarwal (@ayu_agarwal94) July 12, 2021

The floodwaters drowned the shanties of the daily wage workers.



As rains lash down in #Dharamshala shanties of safai karamcharis get washed out by the river in spate. This community has been demanding proper & safe housing for the last 5 years. HP govt & admin is accountable. They should be given immediate relief by providing shelter & food. pic.twitter.com/MfcKRJRZU6 — Endangered Himalaya (@EndangeredHimal) July 12, 2021

The areas are trying to come back to normalcy as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, along with locals, are clearing the roads, clogged streets, and conducting relief operations.



Kangra

According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and the Revenue Department, the NDRF has rescued over 100 people, including 80 students and families Triund trekking route in the Kangra district.

Four were rescued from the Shahpur tehsil's Boh village, where massive landslides have swept away houses, shops, and cowsheds in tons of debris due to the cloudburst, news agency ANI reported. A school near the Passu village was also inundated in the flood.

As per the latest updates on Tuesday, July 13, around seven villagers were rescued from the district; however, nine people remain missing. There is no accurate information on the number of people and cattle bruised under the mudslide or washed away with the rain.













Dharamshala



About 11 vehicles and seven houses submerged in the floodwaters in upper Dharamshala of the Kangra district.

The Manjhi River's water level rose and flooded six houses, ten shops, and a bridge in the Chaitru village, and electricity supply has hampered in various locations.

#WATCH Several houses damaged due to flash floods in Chaitru village, Dharamshala



"The river has changed its course and moved towards the road. A number of points on the road have been damaged. Restoration work is underway," says Sushil Dadwal, Executive Engineer, PWD. pic.twitter.com/LJKCCSEUbW — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021

A government school building at Bhagsunag in upper Dharamsala adjoining McLeodganj was also damaged, along with the nearby hotels.

The bad weather has also led to the closure of Dharamshala airport, and the authorities have requested tourists planning to enter the state to postpone their visit.

National Highways Shut



The authorities have blocked 184 roads, including three national highways, and the NH5, near Jhakri in Shimla district. The Uttarkashi-Gangotri Highway near Dabrani village in Uttarakhand has also been closed.

Yellow Alert Issued For Other Districts

The state government has issued a yellow alert in several districts near the flood-prone areas. Kullu's Additional Deputy Commissioner Prakash Singh told the media that the authorities had shut at least 25 roads.

In Lahaul & Spiti, hundreds of vehicles were stranded due to a flash flood in a nalla after incessant rainfall. The local administration has undertaken the restoration work.

Centre Extends Help

Expressing concerns over the grim situation of Himachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended help from the centre and said the authorities were closely monitoring the situation.

The situation in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains is being closely monitored. Authorities are working with the State Government. All possible support is being extended. I pray for the safety of those in affected areas. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 12, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah also took cognisance of the matter and assured support to the state.

हिमाचल प्रदेश में तेज बारिश से आयी प्राकृतिक आपदा के संबंध में मैंने मुख्यमंत्री श्री @jairamthakurbjp जी से बात की है। राहत कार्यों के लिए NDRF की टीमें शीघ्र वहाँ पहुँच रही हैं। गृह मंत्रालय स्थिति को निरंतर मॉनिटर कर रहा है। केंद्र की ओर से हिमाचल को हर संभव मदद दी जाएगी। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 12, 2021

Heavy Rainfall Forecast



According to The Tribune report, districts including Kangra, Hamirpur, Mandi, Bilaspur, Shimla, Sirmaur, and Solan will continue experiencing heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours.

