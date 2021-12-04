All section
First Tents, Now Solar Heated Shelters Set For Army Jawans In Ladakh To Beat Sharp Winters

Credits: Facebook (Sonam Wangchuk) 

Environment
First Tents, Now Solar Heated Shelters Set For Army Jawans In Ladakh To Beat Sharp Winters

Ladakh,  4 Dec 2021 11:36 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

There is no use of fuel and other non-renewable resources for heating appliances. According to the report, the shelter harnesses sunlight and is built with eco-friendly materials such as bricks made out of biowaste, hay and clay, which act as insulators.

Solar Heated Insulated Ladakhi shelters (SHILA) have been set up at the Rashtriya Rifles Camp near Hanley Monastery of Ladakh, to beat the harsh and bitter winters of Leh,

This is a joint initiative of the Indian Army and prominent Ladakhi engineer, educationist and innovator, Sonam Wangchuk.

How It Works

The motive behind the building is to sustain the extreme climatic condition the Union Territory faces during the last months of a year. Eastern Ladakh's air temperature during winter ranges between -23 and -8 degrees Celsius, and according to The Republic report, the shelters would help keep the soldiers warm by maintaining a temperature of +14 to +22 degrees Celsius, while the temperature outside falls in minus.

Built With Eco-Friendly Materials

There is no use of fuel and other non-renewable resources for heating appliances. According to the report, the shelter harnesses sunlight and is built with eco-friendly materials such as bricks made out of biowaste, hay and clay, which act as insulators.

Wangchuk took to his social media handle to appreciate the efforts of the Army and his gratitude for the Jawans posted in the region.

He also interacted with the soldiers and acknowledged their work towards the community and to preserve and sustain the environment for future generations.

Solar Heated Tents

The shelters are the first of their kind in India, but not the initiative. Earlier this year, Wangchuk developed an eco-friendly solar heated military tent that Army personnel can use in icy places like Siachen and Galwan valley in the Ladakh region.

The tents soak up the daytime solar energy and keep their sleeping chamber warm during the night. The temperature inside the tent can be decreased and increased as per the need by the corresponding increase or decrease in the four insulation layers it has.

Also Read: 'Farmers Gave Their Land For Airport Construction With Consent': UP CM Yogi Adiytanath

