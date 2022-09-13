All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Antarcticas Doomsday Glacier On Edge To Create Disaster; Know What Will Happen If It Disintegrates

Image Credits: Wikimedia, Pixabay (Representational)

Environment
The Logical Indian Crew

Antarctica's 'Doomsday Glacier' On Edge To Create Disaster; Know What Will Happen If It Disintegrates

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Others/World,  13 Sep 2022 9:41 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

A new study shows that one of the world's biggest glaciers is melting down faster than expected. The Thwaites Glacier is also called Doomsday Glacier because of its alarming threat to the global sea levels.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A glacier in Antarctica is now melting faster than expected by climate experts. A team of scientists, through a study published in Nature Geoscience, suggests that the higher melting rate has occurred over the last six months, resulting in Thwaites Glacier's retreat to 1.3 miles per year.

The current retreat of Thwaites Glacier is twice as expected by scientists in the past decade. It's also called the Doomsday Glaciers because of its high risk to global sea levels. Being the world's largest glacier, accounting for the size of Florida, it has the potential to affect rising sea levels worldwide.

A marine geophysicist, Robert Larter, who co-authored the study, said, "Thwaites is holding on today by its fingernails, and we should expect to see big changes over small time scales in the future - even from one year to the next - once the glacier retreats beyond a shallow ridge in its bed," reported NDTV.

What If It Disintegrates?

A new study has already put the world in an alarming situation about the rapid melting of Doomsday Glacier. The International Thwaites Glacier Collaboration, in a report released in 2020, suggested that if this glacier melts down completely, it will lead to four per cent of the climate change caused by sea level rise.

Furthermore, the rapid disintegration of the glacier would raise the sea levels by 10 feet, posing a threat to the existence of living creatures. A web application developed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, named 'Sea Level Rise Viewer,' allows the users to see what the disintegration of Doomsday Glacier would look like.

According to the reports of Sea Level Rise Viewer, the glacier's collapse will become an immediate disaster for southern Mississippi and Louisiana. Its effects would also be seen in almost all parts of the world, especially in Los Angeles and New York.

Netizens Reaction

The rapid melting of Doomsday Glacier has also triggered a discussion among the netizens over climate change and its effects on human existence.

A Twitter user wrote, "California and Texas are begging residents not to run their AC due to excess strain on the power grid. Greenland's glacier is melting. The Arctic Doomsday glacier is hanging on by a thread. Lake Powell and Meade are drying up. Welcome to the beginning of Climate Crisis."

Another Twitter user wrote, "Heavy rains and floods in Indian subcontinent, European and American heat waves, melting of Antarctica's Doomsday glacier….We're heading towards doomsday, I guess."

A team of scientists in 2020 found that the warm water flowing across the base of the glacier is causing its disintegration. Following this, a new study released in 2021 showed that the Thwaites Ice Shelf, which helps in keeping the glacier stabilised, could possibly shatter in the coming five years.

Also Read: Cash-Yielding Cultivation: Computer Engineer Turns To Farming In Barren Lands, Earns Huge Profit

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Doomsday Glacier 
Antarctica Glacier 
Climate Change 

Must Reads

My Story: 'Everyone Expected Me To Become Doctor, But I Came Out As An Entrepreneur Based In Bihar'
Kerala Woman Resumes Education After Six Decades, Takes Class 10 Exams At 73
Antarctica's 'Doomsday Glacier' On Edge To Create Disaster; Know What Will Happen If It Disintegrates
'Nation Is Still Bleeding', Court Finds Retired Cop Punishable For Not Preventing 1984 Anti-Sikh Killings
Similar Posts
Third International Day Of Clean Air For Blue Skies Calls For Collective Action To Combat Pollution
Environment

Third International Day Of Clean Air For Blue Skies Calls For Collective Action To Combat Pollution

The Logical Indian Crew
Science Simplified! This 11-Yr-Old Kid From Kerala Made Mosquito Traps Out Of Daily Objects
Environment

Science Simplified! This 11-Yr-Old Kid From Kerala Made Mosquito Traps Out Of Daily Objects

The Logical Indian Crew
Kerala Church Abandons Coffins, Embraces Simple & Environment-Friendly Burial Practice
Environment

Kerala Church Abandons Coffins, Embraces Simple & Environment-Friendly Burial Practice

The Logical Indian Crew
National Green Tribunal Imposes Penalty Of Rs 3,500 Cr On Bengal For Violating Waste Management Norms
Environment

National Green Tribunal Imposes Penalty Of Rs 3,500 Cr On Bengal For Violating Waste Management...

The Logical Indian Crew
Water In Bengaluru Lakes Fail Quality Test; Pollution Board Flags It Unfit For Drinking, Bathing
Environment

Water In Bengaluru Lakes Fail Quality Test; Pollution Board Flags It Unfit For Drinking, Bathing

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X