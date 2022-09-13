All section
Caste discrimination
Cash-Yielding Cultivation: Computer Engineer Turns To Farming In Barren Lands, Earns Huge Profit

Image Credits: NDTV

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Cash-Yielding Cultivation: Computer Engineer Turns To Farming In Barren Lands, Earns Huge Profit

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Uttar Pradesh,  13 Sep 2022 7:56 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

After completing his BTech in computer science, Atul Mishra decided to experiment with dragon fruit cultivation on a barren land owned by his family in Uttar Pradesh. Now his cash-yielding dragon fruits are inspiring many farmers.

A computer engineer of Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh has turned barren land into a productive farming place through his continuous efforts and dedication. Atul Mishra, who completed his BTech in computer science, has now become an inspiration for many farmers through his cash-yielding dragon fruit cultivation.

To try something new in the agriculture sector, Mishra didn't pursue high-paying jobs after graduating from Chennai. He decided to try something new and started his experiment with dragon fruit cultivation on a barren land owned by his family in UP.

Dragon Fruit Cultivation On Barren Land

He bought some saplings of dragon fruit in 2018 from Solapur city in Maharashtra and planted them on the farming land. After a few months, he realised that cultivating dragon fruit saplings on barren land was successful. Following this, he expanded the farming to five acres of his land.

In a statement, he said that there are another seven acres of barren land owned by his family on which he plans to grow dragon fruits next season. Currently, there are three men and some women employed by Mishra to look after the process of cultivation and other farming activities.

After his successful attempt, many farmers from Haryana, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh reached out to Mishra to buy dragon fruit saplings. He also sells the crop at a handsome profit in the Azadpur mandi of Delhi after being cultivated between May and December.

Noting down the success of Mishra, the farmers from his native village have also started reaching out to him for assistance. He has successfully inspired the farmers of his town who thought cultivation on barren land was next to impossible. A farmer from Rampur Daulatpur said, "After seeing the cultivation of Dragon Fruits by Mishra, I will also go for this cash-rich produce now."

Farmers Seek Assitance By Government

He and some farmers of his village claimed that cultivating such fruits in the agricultural land required more cash, but there was very little assistance from the state government.

The Chief Development Officer, Shyam Bahadur Singh, has promised to bring resources for dragon fruit cultivation. He added that a workshop would also be organised soon to train farmers to cultivate dragon fruit, reported NDTV.

The tropical fruit has its root connected to Central America and Mexico. It's majorly grown in parts of Maharashtra and has a high demand in the commercial market. Apart from its cash-rich selling property, it also contains several nutrients that are beneficial for health, including Vitamin C, Iron, Magnesium and Protein.

Also Read: Upskilling Youngsters! Know How This Foundation Is Transforming Lives Of Underprivileged People In India

Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Uttar Pradesh 
Dragon Fruit Farming 
Atul Mishra 
Farming In Barren Land 

