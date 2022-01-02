All section
Make Flying Green: Denmark Vows To Drop Fossil Fuels From Domestic Flights By 2030

Environment
The Logical Indian Crew

'Make Flying Green': Denmark Vows To Drop Fossil Fuels From Domestic Flights By 2030

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Others/World,  2 Jan 2022 9:35 AM GMT

The Danish government has increased its investment in green hydrogen industries, which will produce the eco-friendly fuel that is to be used by planes in the near future.

Denmark's government announced on New Years' Day that they will make all their domestic flights fossil fuel-free by 2030. As the Nordic country rang in 2022, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen addressed the nation about the initiative to meet all its climate targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

This is a part of an ambitious plan that Denmark aims to execute in the coming years. One of their policies also includes a streamlined tax process that will discourage industries from emitting harmful gases into the atmosphere.

'We Want To Make Flying Green'

As reported by the BBC, Denmark wants to cut about 70% of carbon emissions by 2030. This includes running their domestic flights with an eco-friendly fuel alternative. "To travel is to live; therefore, we fly. We want to make flying green," Frederiksen said. Further, she added that she wants the country to set an example in this endeavour.

Bloomberg Quint stated that Denmark proposed to increase its investment in green hydrogen industries, which is being seen as a viable alternative. Famous airline manufacturer Airbus is already working towards making hydrogen-fuelled planes in the air from 2035.

Not An Easy Road Ahead For Denmark

While the spirit is highly admirable, it is not easy to achieve. The Danish PM revealed that this is difficult to achieve as it will take a lot of time and resources as researchers work towards it. However, the country is determined to happen in the next eight years.

Other European countries like Sweden are also following suit. While they plan to eliminate fossil fuel usage by domestic flights by 2030, they want to introduce the same in their international flights by 2045. Not just that, the country is also planning to increase airport fees for high-polluting planes that take off from there. France wants to ban flights between cities where the travel time is comparatively shorter.

Also Read: Maharashtra Includes Climate Change In Primary Classes' Syllabus, Cultivate Awareness Among Students


