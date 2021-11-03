Delhi's Air Quality Drops To 'Very Poor' Category For First Time This Year

Only a day prior to Diwali, Delhi's Air Quality Index has deteriorated to the 'very poor' category on November 3, stated the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). Air quality forecast agency SAFAR said that stubble burning accounted for 6 per cent of the PM 2.5 pollution in Delhi on November 2.

The rest of the pollution was due to local sources, as per reports. While the contribution of farm fires in Delhi's air pollution has remained low this season so far due to heavy rainfall in October, the scenario is likely to change post-Diwali.

SAFAR's Prediction

SAFAR has predicted that Delhi's air quality may slip to the "severe" category on Diwali night, and the share of stubble burning in its PM2.5 pollution may go up to 40 per cent the day after, India Today quoted a PTI report as saying.

The Air Quality Index(AQI) is measured as Good(0-50), Satisfactory(51-100), Moderate(201-300), poor(201-300), very poor(301-400), severe(401-500).

Air Quality To Remain In 'Severe' Category

"Considering the 50 per cent of firecracker related emissions in 2019, the AQI is predicted to degrade to the 'severe' category from November 4 night and will remain so till November 5", SAFAR further said.

On November 5, 2020, the share of stubble burning in the national capital's pollution peaked at 42 per cent.

