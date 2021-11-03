All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Debutant Akash Kumar Secures Indias First Medal At World Boxing Championships

Photo Credit: Boxing Federation On Twitter

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

Debutant Akash Kumar Secures India's First Medal At World Boxing Championships

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  3 Nov 2021 9:11 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The 21-year-old youngster put up a dazzling show to enter the bantamweight (54kg) semi-finals in Belgrade and secured himself at least a bronze medal finish at the World Boxing Championships.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Demonstrating extraordinary courage and tactical awareness at the right moments, Akash Kumar (54kg) knocked out Rio Olympic silver medallist Yoel Finol of Venezuela in the quarter-final to book India's first medal at AIBA men's Boxing World Championships in Belgrade on November 2. 21-year-old Akash, who hails from Bhiwani, began the bout against Finol fearlessly and dominated him throughout the fight.

Using his quick and twinkling footwork, long reach with the jab, terrific speed, and accurate punching, Akash counter-attacked relentlessly in the initial rounds. The Venezuelan tried his best to assert himself in the final round, however, Akash boxed smartly and stayed out of his range, moved around the ring and evaded punches confidently.

'The Aim Was To Counter-Attack'

"Our strategy was to be on an attacking mode to win the first round, and then in the next rounds, the aim was to counter-attack and keep the flurry of punches," Akash was quoted as saying in a Boxing Federation of India (BFI) release.

The young boxer dedicated the landmark victory to his mother, who died just before the Championships started, and to his father, who passed away back in 2010. "This medal means the world to me. I want to dedicate it to my parents. This is my first big tournament and I am extremely proud and emotional. I want to give absolutely everything to bring home the gold medal. I want to thank all my coaches and support staff who have helped me reach here," he said.

What's Next For Akash Kumar?

During the upcoming semi-final on Sunday, the 21-year-old Indian boxer will take on Kazakhstan's Makhmud Sabyrkhan.

With his win over Finol, Akash has already secured a bronze medal for India on his World Championships debut. He is also now the 7th Indian male boxer to win a medal in the tournament.

Also Read: Greatest Boxers List: Floyd Mayweather Named First, Muhammad Ali At 4th

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
boxing 
World Kickboxing Championship 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X