Delhi Govt To Hold Mega Environment Conference In April To Formulate Action Plan For Air Pollution

The Delhi government will formulate a long-term action plan to curb air pollution, with inputs and suggestions from experts, environmentalists, scientists and organisations.

A mega round-table conference is set to be held on April 12-13 in the national capital, Gopal Rai, the State Environment Minister, said in a review meeting on Friday, March 26.

"Delhi will hold a round table conference at the Secretariat. In this conference, all environmental experts and others will be called, so that we can formulate the action plan," The New Indian Express quoted Rai. "After this meeting, our further plan of action will take place."

The Delhi Environment Minister has also directed the officials of his department to monitor all the hotspots in Delhi regularly.

"Regular monitoring of all hot spots in Delhi should happen. The authorities will take action on the deadline of any department whose complaint is coming in the Green War Room," added the minister.

The officers will also make all the agencies related to the construction work aware of the key anti-dust pollution directives. According to the norms, every construction site should be covered with a tin shed and green blankets, a regular sprinkling of water must take place, and trucks carrying construction materials should be covered.

Last year, the minister conducted an extensive campaign for construction sites that were not complying with the environmental rules. At the time, several companies were issued heavy challans for violations.

Although the air quality in Delhi came to the 'moderate' category on Thursday, with Air Quality Index (AQI) being recorded at 156, it has shot up time and again. Several areas in the national capital territory have earlier recorded air quality in the 'very poor' category with an AQI of 310, 309 and 302.

