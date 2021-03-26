Indian Women Shine In International Shooting World Cup; Bag Gold, Silver, Bronze

India had a terrific win at the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) World Cup in New Delhi, as women bagged gold, silver and bronze in the women's pistol event.

The trio of Chinky Yadav, Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat won the team gold medal in the women's 25m pistol event of the shooting World Cup on Thursday, March 25. They shot a total of 17, beating Poland's trio, Joanna Iwona Wawrzonowska, Julita Borek and Agnieszka Korejwo, who scored 7 at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, reported Economic Times.

The team gold comes a day after the three attained the individual finals on Wednesday, March 24. Yadav bagged gold in the women's 25m pistol event, Sarnobat bagged silver while Bhaker won bronze.

Earlier in the day, the Indian women's team of Anjum Moudgil, Gayathri Nithyanandam, and Shreya Saksenaon won silver in the 50m rifle 3 positions team event. The team lost to Poland in the finals, with 43-47. The score was 1304 and 864 in the first and second qualifying rounds.

On Friday, March 26, the duo Tejaswini Sawant and Sanjeev Rajput won gold in the 50 m rifle 3 positions mixed team event. They beat Ukraine's Serhiy Kulish and Anna Ilina with 31-29 in the match.





Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar and Sunidhi Chauhan won the bronze medal beating USA's Timothy Sherry and Virginia Thrasher in the 50m rifle team event, scoring 31-15.

The ISSF Shooting World Cup 2021 began on March 18, at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges in New Delhi. Over 300 participants from 43 countries are competing in the season's first World Cup in all three disciplines - shotgun, rifle, and pistol.

