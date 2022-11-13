Delhi Air Quality Improves Marginally; Punjab Farm Fires Still A Primary Contributor To Pollution

The national capital region is now seeing clearer air as pollution levels fall marginally owing to strong winds on Saturday. However, a significant improvement in the air quality was barred by the raging farm fires in Punjab. As per the officials at the India Meteorological Department, Delhi saw winds gusting up to 18-20 kmph during the day which drastically improved air quality and visibility.

The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of Delhi -NCR on Saturday was recorded at 303. The average AQI was 295 on Thursday, and 346 on Friday. On the AQI scale, 0 to 0 is considered 'good', 50 to 100 is considered 'moderate', 100 to 150 is considered 'unhealthy for sensitive groups', 150 to 200 is considered 'unhealthy', 200 to 300 is 'very unhealthy', and anything above 300 is considered 'hazardous'.

Impact Of Punjab's Farm Fires

As per the data from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), farm fires in Punjab decreased from -the highest number of fires this season - 3,916 on Friday to 2,467 on Saturday, reported News18 .

Consequently, while they contributed 19 per cent to Delhi's PM2.5 pollution on Friday, their impact on the city's pollution was recorded at 17 per cent on Saturday, states SAFAR, a forecasting agency under the Ministry of Earth Sciences. However, data from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology says that biomass burning was the primary contributor to Delhi's air pollution this Saturday.

Curbs Lifted in Delhi

Delhi authorities, following the improvement in air quality, have lifted several restrictions that were imposed under stage 4 of Delhi's GRAP plan that dealt with the city's air pollution problem. The restrictions have been lifted on plying of non-BS VI diesel light motor vehicles and the entry of trucks into the state.

Additionally, the Delhi government had shut down schools considering the safety of children amid the severe pollution and had ordered 50 per cent of its staff to work from home. These restrictions have also been rescinded.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: After Being Left By Husband, Woman Drives E-Rickshaw To Make Her Son Army Officer