Air Quality In Delhi Turns 'Hazardous' A Day After Diwali

Just a day after the Diwali celebration in the country, Delhi's air quality plunged into the "hazardous" category in Janpath on November 5. The Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5 concentration was recorded at 655.07 in Janpath on Friday morning, as per reports in news agency ANI.

According to government standards, PM 2.5 concentrations over 380 are marked as "severe." Ahead of Diwali, the Kejriwal-led state government had announced a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers, including green crackers. However, all those guidelines went for a toss after people were seen celebrating Diwali by bursting crackers to absurd levels in the national capital.

Smog Blanket Over The National Capital

Thick layer of smog blankets #Delhi, overall air quality remains in 'very poor' category' as per SAFAR-India



The bursting of crackers further exasperated the degrading Air Quality in Delhi. Farm fires and stubble burning have also contributed to the deterioration of the air quality in the city. The ramification of this was soon visible after the residents complained of itchy throat and watery eyes after the city was shrouded under the garb of dust and smog in the morning.

A Statistical View

As per Central Pollution Control Board's data, Delhi's 24 hours average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 661 at 6 am on Friday, up from 382 on November 4. It was 314 on November 3, 303 on November 2, and 281 on November 1. The pollution level rose to 25 per cent on the day of Diwali and is expected to rise up even more due to stubble burning, as per authorities.

