COP26: Indian Pledges To Reduce Carbon Emissions To 'Net Zero' By 2070, Ensure 50% Renewable Energy

In the 26th UN climate change conference meeting, India has pledged to reduce its carbon prints and cut down emissions to net-zero by 2070.

Addressing the leaders in the COP26 climate summit held in Glasgow on Monday, November 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the decision would safeguard the future of present and the coming generations.

Significant Statement

The statement is of significant importance, given that India is the fourth largest produces of carbon dioxide, after China, the United States and the European Union. It is for the first time the country has committed to net-zero emissions.

Increase In Non-Fossil Resources

Modi said that India will ensure 50 per cent of its energy source to renewable by 2030 and will reduce its carbon emissions by a billion tonnes, The Hindu reported.

Besides, the country will also reduce its emissions intensity per unit of GDP by less than 45 per cent. In addition, the country would install 500 Gigawatt of renewable energy, increasing the non-fossil capacity, the Prime Minister added.

In the spirit of climate justice, Modi also urged the developed countries to direct $1 trillion to climate financing, the media reported.

