All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Indonesia Breeds Good Mosquitoes To Fight Dengue: What Are They?

Image Credits: Pixabay/Representational Image 

Health
The Logical Indian Crew

Indonesia Breeds 'Good' Mosquitoes To Fight Dengue: What Are They?

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Others/World,  3 Nov 2021 2:09 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

These mosquitoes carry a bacteria called 'Wolbachia' that negates the effects of a dangerous virus like Dengue.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Researchers hailing from Indonesia have come up with what they call 'good' mosquitoes to fight diseases like Dengue. This particular insect that are being bred, carry a particular kind of bacteria that will prevent the virus to grow in our bodies. The trial was a joint effort of Indonesia's Gadjah Mada University and Monash University in Australia.

These mosquitoes carry a bacteria called 'Wolbachia', which is extremely common. As quoted by Gulf News, research by the World Mosquito Program (WMP) states that this is present in 60% of insects like moths, dragonflies, fruit flies, butterflies and only a handful of mosquitoes. The only exceptions are the Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, that carry the Dengue virus.

Efficacy Studied In New England

For a trial basis, these mosquitoes were released in Yogyakarta, where there were the most dengue fever 'red zones' to see how effective this will be in combating the detrimental virus.

Wolbachia's efficacy was studied and published in June by New England Journal of Medicine. The inferences showed that the mosquitoes carrying this bacteria actually reduces Dengue cases by 77% and hospitalisations by 86%.

"In principle, we are breeding the 'good' mosquitoes. The mosquitoes carrying Dengue will mate with mosquitoes carrying Wolbachia, which will produce Wolbachia mosquitoes- the 'good' mosquitoes. So even if they bite people, it won't affect them," said a WMP community cadre named Purwanti.

The program's lead researcher, Adi Utarini, full faith in this method shared, "We're confident in this technology, particularly for areas where the Aedes aegypti mosquito is the most responsible (infection) factor."

The Dengue Danger

Dengue continues to wreak havoc on a global level. The World Health Organisation (WHO) states that the global dengue infections have increased at a rapid rate in this decade. Around 100 to 400 million infections are reported each year.

In India itself, over 1 lakh cases of Dengue have been reported. States like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttarakhand, etc, have registered the bulk of the country's cases.

Also Read: 'Historic Day': WHO Recommends Use Of World's First Malaria Vaccine


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Dengue 
Mosquitoes 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X