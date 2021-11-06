All section
Worlds First Solar-Powered Cochin International Airport Launches Hydro Project

Credits: Wikimedia Commons 

Environment
The Logical Indian Crew

World's First Solar-Powered Cochin International Airport Launches Hydro Project

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Kerala,  6 Nov 2021 7:39 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

It is called a ‘run-of-river’ project, as it uses the natural downward flow of rivers and microturbine generators to capture the kinetic energy carried by water.

World's first fully solar-power airport, Cochin International Airport Ltd. (CIAL), is now pioneering another sustainable energy source by venturing into hydroelectric projects and commissioning its own on Saturday, November 6.

CIAL has opened its hydropower plant at Arippara near Kodencheri in the Kozhikode district. According to the reports, it will generate 14 million units of power for the Kerala State Electricity Board Ltd. (KSEB) and could be operational in full capacity for 130 days in a year, Hindustan Times reported.

This comes as a huge sigh of relief at a time when many states in the country are dealing with power crises.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is reported to inaugurate the plant at 11:00 am today.

The CIAL officials called the plant a 'run-of-river' project. It uses the natural downward flow of rivers and microturbine generators to capture the kinetic energy carried by water.

The authorities constructed a weir dam across the Iruvazhinji River, hydro-mechanical and electro-mechanical systems at Arippara. This diverts the water to an intake pool, from where the water conductor system starts.

Besides working on limited storage of water, the plant has no adverse effects on the environment.

"A surge tank was constructed to moderate the water flow during load acceptance and load rejection time. A penstock feeds two machines each of 2.25 MW capacity. A powerhouse, with horizontal turbines, is installed at the right bank of the river with an installed capacity of 4.5MW," CIAL said in a statement.

