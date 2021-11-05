Common Gene In South Asians Multiplies COVID-19 Fatality Risk: Oxford Study

A group of scientists from Oxford University identified a gene that doubles the fatality risk arising out of COVID-19. Named 'LZTFL1', the study showed that 60 per cent of South Asians carry this gene, and that makes them vulnerable compared to their European counterpart,s with only 15 per cent of them carrying this particular gene. People belonging to the South Asian lineage are more susceptible to the lung ailments that happen due to coronavirus, mostly resulting in death.

James Davies, Associate Professor of Genomics and the co-lead author, stated that the team found the gene using artificial intelligence and molecular technology. The gene's high-risk version hampers the cell lining airways and lungs' ability to respond to the deadly virus, resulting in fatal breathing problems.

What Is 'LZTFL1'?

All the findings were recently published in the journal of Nature Genetics. Along with explaining the formation, it also talked about how it impacted the people living in South Asia, the Indian subcontinent in particular. According to The Economic Times, when these gene cells interact with that of SARS-CoV-2, they could adopt a defensive strategy where they turn into less specialised cells to negate the virus' impact. However, this process is not proof and leaves these cells extremely vulnerable in its wake.

Professor Frances Flinter, from the NHS Foundation Trust, said, "The discrepancy between the risk of serious disease and death in different ethnic groups has previously been attributed in part to socio-economic difference, but it was clear that this was not a complete explanation." Further, he added that since it is a casual gene, this is still a big step forward towards establishing the fact that this will leave some part of the world susceptible, compared to the rest of the world.

Vaccination Is Imperative

While these may indicate towards a genetic issue, vaccination is still not off the table. The researchers maintain that getting vaccinated is the only way to protect ourselves from the deadly virus. Therefore, it is important to hold to do in communities that are gravely affected by COVID-19. The immunisation has the potential of cancelling out its detrimental impact.

However, this is just a preliminary study. Some suggest that further investigation is necessary in order to prove that LZTFL1 has characteristics that makes South Asians more vulnerable to COVID-19, resulting in a higher mortality rate due to the same.

