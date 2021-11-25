All section
Centre Sanctions Rs 2,135 Cr For Upgrading Weather Forecast, Climate Services

India,  25 Nov 2021 8:33 AM GMT

The Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) will implement the sub-schemes through several institutes. Every institute will have a designated role in implementing the schemes and are responsible for carrying out R&D activities, updating and digitising the forecast, weather and climate services and systems.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the continuation of the umbrella scheme Atmosphere & Climate Research-Modelling Observing Systems & Services (ACROSS) to the next finance cycle of five years (2021-2026).

The aim is to improve the country's weather, climate and ocean forecast, and services. It will also cater to environmental monitoring, hydrometeorological, agricultural, aviation, health services, power generation, water management, sports, etc.

The scheme has eight sub-schemes related to India's weather forecasting and climate services. The government has also approved to enhance and upgrade the technology and the infrastructure for the same and has sanctioned an estimated Rs 2,135 crore, the official statement read.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) will implement the sub-schemes in an integrated approach through the India Meteorological Department (IMD), National Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF), Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) and Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS).

Every institute will have a designated role in implementing the schemes and are responsible for carrying out R&D activities, updating and digitising the forecast, weather and climate services and systems so that the prediction of floods, cyclones and other natural disasters is near-to accurate.

The MoES has taken the call in view of Climate Change and the incidents of extreme weather events that have taken place in recent years.

Also Read: West Bengal: 14-Yr-Old Girl Killed By Stalker For Rejecting His Advances

