Centre Allots Rs 496 Cr To Fund Machinery For Reducing Stubble Burning, Air Pollution

Addressing the air pollution in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) caused by stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, the Centre has released ₹496 crores to fund machinery required for its reduction during 2021-22, NDTV reported.

The funds have been released under the In-situ crop residue management scheme. So far, the Centre has released a total of ₹1,749 crores from 2018-19 to 2020-21.

Secretary of Union Ministry of Agriculture, Sanjay Agarwal, confirmed the development. For Punjab, the fund amounts to ₹ 235 crores, ₹ 141 crores for Haryana, ₹115 crores for Uttar Pradesh, and ₹5 crores has been released for Delhi.

Besides, ₹54.99 crores have been allotted to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and other central agencies, Agarwal informed.

After conducting a proper survey at the village and block levels, the department will develop the plan and identify the problems.

The state governments have established more than 30,900 custom hiring centres of crop residue management machinery.

"Total 1.58 lakh crop machines have been supplied to these custom hiring centres. In the 2020 season, through the concentrated efforts, a reduction in the paddy burning events has been noted in comparison to 2016. The cases reduced by 64 percent in Haryana, 52 percent in Uttar Pradesh and 23 percent in Punjab," he was quoted as saying.

