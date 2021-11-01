All section
A Glaring Reminder: Melting Antarctic Glacier Named Glasgow Ahead Of UN Climate Talks

Image Credits: Unsplash/Representational Image 

Environment
Others/World,  1 Nov 2021 10:38 AM GMT

The quick-melting glacier is named after the location of the Climate Conference location to symbolise the drastic effects of climate change on the world, and its detrimental results in the future.

Glasgow has been in the news recently, due to the United Nations (UN) Climate Conference that is taking place currently. In light of this, Britain decided to name one of the glaciers in Antarctica after the Scottish capital city, as a reminder to everyone about climate change's dangerous impact on us. The all-important summit is seen as the 'last chance' to save the world from possible degradation.

'Stark Reminder Of What We Are Working To Preserve'

As reported by NDTV, a researcher from the University of Leeds named Heather Selley found around 14 glaciers in West Antarctica's Getz Basin that are melting at an average of 25 per cent between 1994 and 2018. Her study also found that 315 gigatonnes of ice disappeared from the region in 25 years, because of climate change. Selley's proposal was submitted by the British government. They will be added to the International Composite Gazetteer for Antarctica, which will add it to all the maps.

Apart from Glasgow, the researchers have appealed for the rest of the discovered glaciers to be named after cities that hosted this Climate Conferences earlier, such as Paris, Geneva, Rio, Incheon, Berlin, Kyoto, Bali and Stockholm. "Naming the glaciers after the location of major climate treaties, conferences and reports is a great way to celebrate the international collaboration on climate change science and policy over the last 42 years," Heather Selly said.

The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, stated, "By naming this glittering giant of nature after the city where humankind will gather to fight for the future of the planet, we have a stark reminder of what we are working to preserve. Glasgow represents our last chance. Just as the G-20 shares a collective responsibility to act, so the solutions are in our hands. I hope countries will gather next week in a spirit of responsibility and ambition so we can keep the goal of 1.5 degrees alive."

Our Last Chance

The UN Climate Conference in Glasgow is touted to be the most vital summit where several world leaders will gather to come up with an eventual solution to climate change. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived on Sunday night, who will present the country's current status in this direction. Along with the United Kingdom (UK), India is all set to present a global solar grid plan that aims to provide solar energy around the world, without any border hindrance. It is called the 'Green Grids Initiative'. The overall goal of the climate conference is for the countries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which will provide a better future to the generations after us.

Also Read: 23-Yr-Old Green Innovator Who Pioneered 'Climate Action Strathaven' Group Honoured In COP26 Green Power List

Antarctica 
Glaciers 
climate change 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

