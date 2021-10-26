All section
23-Yr-Old Green Innovator Who Pioneered Climate Action Strathaven Group Honoured In COP26 Green Power List

Photo Credit: East Kilbride News

Environment
The Logical Indian Crew

Others/World,  26 Oct 2021 8:20 AM GMT

COP26 is the conference of the Parties of the United Nations, a global summit tackling climate change. The aim of COP26 is to focus the world's effort on reducing global warming to 1.5 degrees.

Arthur Porter is an innovator and a business leader who has been honoured in Scottish Power's 26 Green Power list for his extraordinary efforts in pioneering positive change through the green initiative. The 23-year-old's business idea to introduce community electric vehicles reducing the emissions of greenhouse gases had him create 'Climate Action Strathaven'. A community car club that lends electric vehicles on rent.

Scottish Power COP26

COP26 is the conference of the Parties of the United Nations, a global summit tackling climate change. The aim of COP26 is to focus the world's effort on reducing global warming to 1.5 degrees. It is imperative to content the hazardous impact of climate change, including extreme weather events and rising sea levels. COP26 is believed to be the last best resort for the world to combat climate crises and build a greener- safer environment.

Meanwhile, Scottish Power is the principal partner for COP26 in tackling the climate crisis. It began its journey 20 years ago and initiated a greener environment by closing coal plants, ditched gas generation and building onshore, offshore and solar generation. It now generates only renewable electricity.

Green Power List

Green power list invites the inspiring stories of green champions across the United Kingdom (UK), including the volunteers helping communities turn greener, innovators creating environment-friendly technology, to policymakers who enable their community to fight against the climate crisis. The list provides a platform for to top 26 nominees across the UK to continue their essential work. The criteria of the list are not limited. It also searches for the people who have made a real difference by taking up climate challenges in their communities.

climate crisis 
arthur porter 
electric vehicle 
global warming 

