Andhra Pradeshs Tirumala Ravaged By Massive Floods; Flights, Schools Shut

Credits: ANI 

Environment
Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala Ravaged By Massive Floods; Flights, Schools Shut

Andhra Pradesh,  19 Nov 2021 8:16 AM GMT

The rainwater also flowed into the temple and the holy shrine located on the peak of the seventh hill, Venkatadri. The authorities have been pumping the water out of the premises.

Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district was ravaged by floods on Thursday, November 18, displacing hundreds of people and animals from their abodes in Tirumala while many were stranded.

The districts reservoirs, streams were overflowing. The incessant rainfall also caused landslides, disrupted vehicular and air traffic. Videos of vehicles submerging and washing away in the waters have been widely shared on social media.

The Sri Venkateswara temple atop Tirumala, which is surrounded by seven hills, was engulfed with floodwaters. The rainwater also flowed into the temple and the holy shrine located on the peak of the seventh hill, Venkatadri. The authorities have been pumping the water out of the premises.

According to The News Minute report, the town had an outage since 3:00 pm after the rainwater entered a substation.

The temple has been shut down for visits. Reportedly, the highway connecting the Tirupati-Kadapa district also has been closed. The two-passenger flights scheduled to land in Tirupati from Hyderabad and Bengaluru were asked to return.

YV Subba Reddy, Chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), informed the media about the closure of Alipiri and Srivarimettlu, as heavy rainfall has been forecast for the next couple of days.

Taking cognisance of the situation, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered the authorities to be vigilant and take necessary measures in wake of heavy rainfall ahead.

