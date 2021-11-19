All section
Karnataka To Establish 4 Industrial Parks Exclusively For Women Entrepreneurs

Credits: Facebook (Murugesh Nirani), Wikimedia 

19 Nov 2021

The announcement was made on the occasion of Women's Entrepreneurship Day, 2021. The government stated that it will also provide incentives for women belonging to marginalised sections of society in their projects.

Karnataka will soon be setting up four industrial parks dedicated to women entrepreneurs in Mysuru, Dharwad, Harohalli, and Kalaburagi. The state becomes the first in the country to do so.

This is a progressive move, given that Indian women in entrepreneurship have found it challenging to succeed due to the lack of favourable conditions.

The development was confirmed by Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani on Thursday, November 18. The minister addressed the audience during the inauguration of an event, 'Together We Grow', organised by the UBUNTU Consortium of Women Entrepreneurs Associations to mark International Women Entrepreneurship Day, The Indian Express reported.

The consortium of over 30 women entrepreneurs associations and 1,500 members has been empowering businesswomen in India.

Nirani urged the current and aspiring women entrepreneurs to make use of the government schemes and Acts, join hands with the government to drive the industrial growth of the country and open job opportunities.

He quoted examples of Sudha Narayana Murthy of Infosys and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw of Biocon to encourage more women to share their ideas with the world.

Besides, the government will also provide incentives for women belonging to marginalised sections of society in their projects.

"Amendment to the Factories Act, 1948 allows women to work the night shift between 7 pm and 6 am. Additional incentives have been proposed for special category entrepreneurs, such as SC/ST women, under the new industrial policy," the media quoted him as saying.

