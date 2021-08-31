All section
70% Of Kaziranga National Park Submerged In Floodwaters; Several Animals Killed, Affected

The Logical Indian Crew

70% Of Kaziranga National Park Submerged In Floodwaters; Several Animals Killed, Affected

Devyani Madaik

Assam,  31 Aug 2021 9:28 AM GMT

The Brahmaputra river continues to swell. As per the latest updates by the Central Water Commission, the river is expected to rise by 11 cm compared to the previous day.

Nearly 70 per cent of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) in Assam have submerged in the floodwaters, killing several animals and forcing many to migrate to higher grounds for safety.

The Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary and two one-horned rhino habitats have also partially submerged. More than 2,56,144 domesticated animals have been affected by the deadly floods, as reported by The Hindu.

The park, spread across 430 sq km, witnessed the deaths of four hog deer till Monday, August 30. While some drowned, others died while crossing the National Highway-37 that passes through the reserve, Hindustan Times reported.

The displaced animals who entered the villages were attacked and beaten to death by the residents.

Number of People Affected

The situation deteriorated the previous day, affecting 21 districts and 363,135 people. More than 3.63 lakh citizens, including over 47,400 children, have been affected so far. According to the reports, 15 districts have submerged in water. Lakhimpur was the worst hit, where 1.30 lakh residents, including 14,868 children, were displaced.

The Brahmaputra river continues to swell. As per the latest updates by the Central Water Commission, the river is expected to rise by 11 cm compared to the previous day.

2 Dead, Crop Lands Destroyed

Two fatalities were reported from the Barpeta and Morigaon districts. Crop on 30,333 hectares of land was destroyed in the floods, hitting 950 villages.

Relief Camps

As of now, 44 relief camps have been opened, sheltering 1,619 people, including 321 children. The authorities have distributed 621.34 quintals of rice, dal and salt, 578.82 litres of mustard oil and 100 quintals of cattle fodder.

Vehicles Prohibited

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ordered heavy vehicles to be prohibited on the roads passing through the national park. Those allowed have to follow a time card system, directing them not to cross the 40 km/hr speed limit while passing through the park.

KNPTR Field Director P Sivakumar said that the floodwaters are expected to recede in the coming days as rainfall is not forecast.

