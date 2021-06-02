With CBSE Board Cancelling Class XII Exams, What Lies Ahead For Students?

On Tuesday, May 1, the Centre announced the cancellation of this year's CBSE Board examination for Class 12 students. In the wake of this decision, several states like Madhya Pradesh and Haryana have followed suit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter called the decision "student-friendly".

Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth. https://t.co/vzl6ahY1O2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 1, 2021

The greatest shift that the coronavirus pandemic has brought about is in the field of education. Online learning has become the new norm. The cancellation has raised many questions? Will students lose a year? How will college admissions be held?

The results will be compiled as per "well-defined objective criteria", the government said. However, if a student wants to appear for the examination, the CBSE will provide an option once the situation becomes conducive, reported Indian Express.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is working on two options for marking Class 12 students, sources told NDTV. The first option is to assess the students on the basis of their performances in Classes 10, 11 final exams and Class 12 internal exams. The other option is to give weightage to Class 10 board exam results, and internal assessments in Class 12.

Universities traditionally base their results on Class 12 results. However, with the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 board exams and other states expect to follow suit, the big question is how will these universities take in students this year.

Delhi University (DU) said it would follow the "merit" criterion for admission. DU Acting Vice-Chancellor P C Joshi said, "This decision has been taken in view of the unprecedented Covid situation. We are with the Government of India. Our admission criteria will strictly be based on merit. We will honour the Board's criterion." The question is will other universities also follow suit?

