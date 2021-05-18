Parents' Association Across India Write To PM To Cancel Class 12 Board Exams

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India Wide Parent Association has urged to cancel the offline exams for class 12 students given the pandemic situation. The association has asked PM to intervene and form a uniform assessment formula for assessing students. The association requested that this can be followed across the states and education boards.

In the letter, the association mentioned that "students are studying in class 12 for more than 1.5 years now". Further, they've also raised concerns over the physical health of students and academic losses due to the current situation.

At present, the government is opting for a wait-and-watch approach or later conduct the board exams. For now, Class 12 board exams are postponed. The decisions on conducting the exams will be taken after assessing the COVID situation.

The central govt will take note of the situation in June regarding the CBSE board exams. However, as per the parent association, "delay in the exam will further cause anxiety, mental stress, and depression among students".

The letter addressed to the PM asked to form a "uniform mode of assessment to save their future," reported News18.

It further suggested to not expose children as they are silent super spreaders, and at present, unfortunately, children below 18 can not be vaccinated.

The association wrote that by conducting offline exams, we would be putting "the lives of students, teachers, and other staff at risk".

Apart from the letter written on behalf of the parents union, students also requested the cancellation of offline exams. They have signed a petition seeking an alternative mode of assessment, stating that "offline exams" or "online classes" was not justified. Till now, the petition has around six lakh signatures.