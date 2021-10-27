US Institute Awards Delhi Student For Creating App To Educate People About Waste Management

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA has awarded a class 6 Indian student for creating an app called 'Heal The World'.

The student, Pranet Pahwa studies at Shiv Nadar School Delhi NCR. He was declared the winner of MIT App Inventor Appathon for Good 2021 and emerged as the winner for the People Choice Youth team, News18 reported.



Pranet, a coding enthusiast, had earlier developed a healthcare app called 'XDOC+' to help people locate health specialists during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This app was a winner of the MIT app in December last year.

Awareness About Waste Management

The new app helps create awareness among people, especially kids about waste management in a fun and engaging manner. It connects users with Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in their vicinity to send their waste material to, shares solutions to create compost from household waste, and use that in the kitchen gardens and encourages people to join as volunteers for the community cleaning drives. The young kid has developed the app along with a team.

60 Million Tonnes Of Garbage Every Year

As per the recent statistics, India generates nearly 60 million tonnes of garbage every year. Out of this, 45 million tonnes of garbage remain untreated.



The MIT App Inventor is a visual programming environment that allows each person to build fully functional apps for Android and iOS smartphones and tablets. It "seeks to democratise software development by empowering all people, especially youths, to move from technology consumption to technology creation."

Also Read: Fighting Pollution! Chandigarh Administration Set To Make City Carbon-Neutral By 2030



