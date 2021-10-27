All section
Caste discrimination
US Institute Awards Delhi Student For Creating App To Educate People About Waste Management

Image Credits: News18

Education
The Logical Indian Crew

US Institute Awards Delhi Student For Creating App To Educate People About Waste Management

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  27 Oct 2021 10:39 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Pranet Pahwa, a coding enthusiast, had earlier developed a healthcare app called ‘XDOC+’ to help people locate health specialists during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This app was a winner of the MIT app in December last year.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA has awarded a class 6 Indian student for creating an app called 'Heal The World'.

The student, Pranet Pahwa studies at Shiv Nadar School Delhi NCR. He was declared the winner of MIT App Inventor Appathon for Good 2021 and emerged as the winner for the People Choice Youth team, News18 reported.

Pranet, a coding enthusiast, had earlier developed a healthcare app called 'XDOC+' to help people locate health specialists during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This app was a winner of the MIT app in December last year.

Awareness About Waste Management

The new app helps create awareness among people, especially kids about waste management in a fun and engaging manner. It connects users with Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in their vicinity to send their waste material to, shares solutions to create compost from household waste, and use that in the kitchen gardens and encourages people to join as volunteers for the community cleaning drives. The young kid has developed the app along with a team.

60 Million Tonnes Of Garbage Every Year

As per the recent statistics, India generates nearly 60 million tonnes of garbage every year. Out of this, 45 million tonnes of garbage remain untreated.

The MIT App Inventor is a visual programming environment that allows each person to build fully functional apps for Android and iOS smartphones and tablets. It "seeks to democratise software development by empowering all people, especially youths, to move from technology consumption to technology creation."

Also Read: Fighting Pollution! Chandigarh Administration Set To Make City Carbon-Neutral By 2030


