Telangana To Check Effectiveness Of Online Education After Over 50% Fail Class 11 Exams

The higher education department of the Telangana government is reviewing the effectiveness of online classes after more than 50 per cent of students in the Intermediate classes, commonly known as classes 11 and 12, failed the class 11 examinations. The education department declared the results for the exams conducted between October 25 and November 3. Now in class 12, the students had been promoted en masse in April since the schools could not hold exams because of the onslaught of the second wave of COVID-19.

Students From Private Schools Fared Better

Students from private schools, who could access better internet facilities, performed better than students from government schools. Only 49 per cent of the students could cross the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) passing marks. Many students, especially those from rural areas, failed in all the subjects.

Now, the students who could not clear their first year will have to pass the issues they failed in before appearing for the second year, or Class 12, next year. The Indian Express reported Syed Omer Jaleel, Secretary, TSBIE, "I do not think there is any problem with the content, but there is some problem with how students are grasping it". The Secretary further added that teachers also held Zoom sessions with students, apart from telecasting the educational content on Doordarshan and YouTube Channels.

Pass Percentage More In Girls

Overall, 4,59,242 students appeared for the Class 11 exams, out of which 4,09,911 students appeared in the general stream, whereas 49,331 in the vocational stream. While more than 1,99,000 students passed in the general stream, the passing rate in the vocational stream stopped at 24,226 candidates. In both the streams, girls performed better than boys, with more than 56 per cent of them clearing the exams.

