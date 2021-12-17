All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
The Importance Of Financial Literacy: Why It Needs To Be Included In Our Education System?

Image Credit: Unsplash

Education
The Logical Indian Crew

The Importance Of Financial Literacy: Why It Needs To Be Included In Our Education System?

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  17 Dec 2021 2:39 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India comprises 20 percent of the world's population, yet only 24 percent of the Indian population is financially literate. In the present times, it is imperative to include financial literacy subject in the education system.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In a rapidly changing global environment, financial literacy is one of the most undermined skills that could determine the countries' future. On a macro-level, governments have expert analysts to manage and predict the financial future of the countries while studying the changing geopolitical relationships. However, the need is arising to include financial literacy in the micro-levels of the economy.

The COVID-19 pandemic has further amplified the need for financial education to accelerate the economy's growth. The pandemic left millions jobless in a matter of months, with ever-increasing bills to pay. The economy is slowly getting back on track, and investments are increasing in the retail sector, but the looming threat of lack of financial literacy could have long-lasting consequences.

Financial literacy refers to the ability to effectively manage several financial skills, including personal finance management, budgeting and investing. Financial literacy builds the foundation of an individual's relationship with money. Experts often believe that education in terms of finances is a lifelong process, and it is better to start as early as possible. In recent times, financial investments and services have become standard amongst people with all kinds of economic statuses. Financially literate people are less vulnerable to falling prey to financial fraud.

Only 24% Indians Financially Literate

India is home to almost one-fifth of the world population and has a literacy rate of nearly 80 per cent. Unfortunately, only 24 per cent of people in the country are financially literate. Three-fourths of the Population in India does not know or understand the pressing need of managing finances is scary for a country that depends on the economy for its development. Nonetheless, there has been a remarkable improvement in the percentage in the last eight years. In 2013, only 15 per cent of the country's Population knew how to manage their finances and savings.

The Times of India quoted the President of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), Ashish Garg, "Despite having the world's 10th largest and Asia's oldest stock exchange, low per capita income, educational inequality, non-banking habits, informal borrowing and lending practices that have been going on for years. Thus, it is imperative for the country to now understand how to optimize its resources and boost the economic and financial backbone of the nation."

Policies Launched By The Centre

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) launched the National Strategy of Financial Education (NSFE) 2020-2025. The policy aims to teach financial literacy concepts among ordinary people, encouraging them to save actively and boost their participation in the financial markets. The initiative formulates content for financial education and develops the capacity for a code of conduct among the providers. The Central Bank recommends including financial education in the curriculum at schools and colleges. Inculcating the concept at an early stage helps people put it to use later in their lives.

Moreover, the National Centre for Financial Education (NCFE), which the Reserve Bank of India has set up (RBI), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) as well as Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), aims at educating Indians on primary areas such as the difference between saving and investing, the power of compounding, the time value of money as well as the importance of diversification, among others.

The need for financial literacy arises mainly when young people, who have just started their careers, find it challenging to manage their finances and end up spending more than they are earning. Stepping into the vicious debt trap increases the probability of not having enough to provide for themselves and their families. Later, when they realize the importance of financial education, it becomes less valuable since they already have a debt to repay. Therefore, the National Centre for Financial Education would spread awareness about primary financial products, such as bank accounts, to link new users to the financial sector. Moreover, the initiative would educate the existing users in the financial industry to make informed decisions. Lastly, NCFE would also ensure customer protection from risks and fraud by making them vigilant.

Unsafe Virtual World

The current cyber security situation also threatens the finances of individuals and companies alike. A report by Surfshark, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) provider, ranked India third in data breaches in the world. Before India, the two countries were the United States of America (USA) and Iran. The number of data breaches has shot up by 356 per cent in India since 2020. A majority of the Indian Population comprises youth with little or no financial literacy, thus making vast sections more prone to falling prey to financial fraud.

Finance ministers at the 2012 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Ministerial Meeting adopted a policy statement recognizing the importance of financial education in schools and encouraging APEC members to make use of the OECD's High-level Principles on National Strategies for Financial Education, Guidelines for Financial Education in Schools and other methodologies and tools. The statement also encourages APEC economies to consider participation in the Financial Literacy Measurement Programme for International Students Assessments (PISA) in 2015.

Financial Curriculum In Schools

Including financial education at the school level would be an efficient policy tool to tackle the menace of financial illiteracy. Moreover, the government would not have to worry about educating the upcoming generations about managing their finances responsibly at later stages in their lives. Educating people on real-life issues would raise a youth that has a pragmatic approach towards their financial decisions, thus benefitting the economy by the end of the day.

A robust understanding of the financial principles would help people understand and negotiate their economic landscape while also understanding the risk of financial losses they might incur. Financial literacy would improve the ability to manage one's finances in the present.

Still, it would eventually increase personal wealth, protect oneself and their families in emergencies like the pandemic of COVID-19, secure a future for their families, and better retirement plan. Ultimately, a lesser financial burden implies more financial and mental freedom.

Also Read: SC Refuses Permanent Position To Justice Ganediwala Over Controversial Verdicts

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Financial Literacy 
Importance 
Indian Economy 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X