All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
SC Refuses Permanent Position To Justice Ganediwala Over Controversial Verdicts

    Image Credit: Wikipedia, bombayhighcourt.nic.in

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

SC Refuses Permanent Position To Justice Ganediwala Over Controversial Verdicts

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Maharashtra,  17 Dec 2021 11:02 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

One of the most controversial verdicts by Justice Pushpa Ganediwala was that 'skin-to-skin contact' is a must for constituting a sexual offence. Now, the Judge faces the prospect of being relegated back as a District Judge from Bombay High Court.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Supreme Court Collegium has taken a rare and challenging decision by declining the position of a permanent judge to Justice Pushpa V Ganediwala in the Bombay High Court. Justice Ganediwala has stirred controversy with several of her back-to-back judgements.

As an additional Judge of the Bombay High Court, she had passed many insensitive judgements in cases related to sexual offences against children. The Supreme Court Collegium, which declined the extension of Justice Ganediwala's tenure, comprised Chief Justice NV Ramanna and Justices UU Lalit and AM Khanwilkar.

Prospect Of Being Relegated To The District Court

One of her most controversial verdicts was when she ruled that skin-to-skin contact is a must for a sexual offence. On January 20, the Collegium led by then CJI SA Bobde had to withdraw its recommendation of approving Justice Ganediwala as a permanent judge in the Bombay High Court. However, the government had disagreed with this recommendation and had granted her a one-year extension till February 22, 2022. Now, the new Collegium led by CJI Ramanna declined the proposal, and she faces the prospect of being relegated back as the Judge of District Court. Until now, she had held the position of an Additional Judge in the Bombay HC, ANI reported.

Other Controversial Verdicts

Apart from the skin-to-skin contact judgement, she had also reversed the conviction of a 50-year-old man for allegedly molesting a five-year-old girl under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. The Additional Judge had ruled that merely unzipping the pant or holding hands of a minor do not come under the purview of sexual offences against children. In another similar instance, she had ruled that the High Court cannot convict a 27-year-old man merely on the allegations of having repeatedly exploited a 17-year-old girl.

The girl, belonging to the Wardha district in the state, got pregnant after two months of exploitation. Justice Khanwilkar and Chandrachud opposed the extension of Justice Ganediwala's tenure as the additional judge of the state court.

Also Read: India Stands Third In Data Breaches! Over 86 Million People Affected Till 2021

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Supreme Court 
Justice Ganediwala 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X