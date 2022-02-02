All section
Tamil Nadu Offer Free JEE, NEET Coaching

Education
Tamil Nadu Offer Free JEE, NEET Coaching

Tamil Nadu,  2 Feb 2022 10:07 AM GMT

The state government has set up modern schools wherein students will be given books and other study material, food, accommodation, uniforms and a tablet for academic activities. Apart from regular classes, they will also be trained for entrance exams.

The Tamil Nadu school education department has rolled out a residential training programme for government schools students to help them crack competitive exams like IIT-JEE, NEET, CLAT and Chartered Accountancy.

The state government has set up modern schools wherein students will be given books and other study material, food, accommodation, uniforms and a tablet for academic activities. Apart from regular classes, they will also be trained for entrance exams. A daily 20-minute test would be conducted on tablets whose scores are shared with the teachers. Periodic training will also be given to teachers under this programme to adapt to changing requirements.

Model Papers In 14 Districts

In the first phase of the initiative, the state's school education department has established model schools in 14 districts, including Chennai, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Krishnagiri, Perambalur, Salem, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai and Trichy. After formal permission by their parents/guardians, the students will be admitted to model schools for the residential training in their respective districts, News18 reported.

Under this programme, the department has selected 80 students studying in class 12. This includes 40 students from Tamil medium and 40 from English medium schools in each district, respectively, based on their performance in assessment tests, including NTSE.

Students will attend classes for nearly nine hours from 8:15 AM to 5 PM every day, whereas the sports activities have been reserved for weekends. Currently, biology and maths students have been enrolled in these schools. Gradually, with the next phase, commerce students will also be selected and given training for Chartered Accountancy Exam. The plan is to expand the training programme for all coaching exams, including sports training.

Also Read: Amid Rising Controversy, Andhra Pradesh's Iconic Jinnah Tower Painted In Tricolour

