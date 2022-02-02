All section
Amid Rising Controversy, Andhra Pradeshs Iconic Jinnah Tower Painted In Tricolour

Image Credits: Twitter

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Amid Rising Controversy, Andhra Pradesh's Iconic Jinnah Tower Painted In Tricolour

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Andhra Pradesh,  2 Feb 2022 6:48 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

On January 26, police detained Hindu Vahini activists for wanting to hoist the tricolour on the top of Jinnah Tower in Guntur. The police action drew criticism from the BJP, and others condemned the detention of the activists.

Days after members of a right-wing group were thwarted from unfurling the national flag at the famous Jinnah Tower in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur, the landmark now gets the coat of the tricolour. The development follows the controversy that erupted on January 26, on Republic Day.

"After request from several groups, we decided to paint the tower with tricolour. We will also construct a pole near it for hoisting the national flag. Necessary arrangements will be made to hoist the flag on Thursday, February 3," said Guntur East MLA Mohammed Musthafa, who is from chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress Party (YSCRP), according to Hindustan Times.

Hindu Vahini Activists Detained

On January 26, police detained Hindu Vahini activists for wanting to hoist the tricolour on the top of Jinnah Tower, a prominent and iconic structure in Guntur city. The police action drew criticism from the BJP, and others condemned the detention of the activists, India Today reported.

Musthafa accused the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of provoking communal clashes.

"Muslims fought against the British rule during the freedom struggle. After achieving independence, some Muslims settled in Pakistan. But, we wanted to continue in India and we love our motherland," the legislator added.

BJP Demands Renaming Of Structure

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh BJP demanded that the YSRCP government rename the Jinnah tower. BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar, Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh and Andhra Pradesh BJP state unit chief Somu Veeraraju had demanded renaming the Jinnah tower with APJ Abdul Kalam.

"Painting the Jinnah Tower with tricolour will still not change the colour of your heart, Mr @ysjagan, which unfortunately, is still green with a crescent. Pay heed to people's demand and change the name of Jinnah tower!," Y Satya Kumar tweeted.

Kumar also described it as BJP's win over 'pseudo-secular and anti-national forces'. He wrote, "BJP and the nationalist forces will not rest until the name of Jinnah is removed and same is named after Dr Abdul Kalam or Sri Gurram Jashuva."

Built in 1945 in the centre of Guntur, the Jinnah Tower is named after Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who, two years later, founded Pakistan. The monument was constructed as a tower with six pillars and a dome-shaped structure atop. Sometimes, the location is also referred to as the Jinnah Centre.

Also Read: Sharp Hike In Capital Expenditure, No Change In Taxes: All You Need To Know About Union Budget 2022-23

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Jinnah Tower 
Tricolour 
Jinnah tower controversy 
YSRCP 

X
X