Bangladesh Govt To Offer Scholarships To 200 Descendants Of Indian Soldiers Martyred In 1971 War

On a four-day visit to India, Prime Minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina announced that the Bangladesh government would confer the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Scholarship to 200 descendants of Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives or were seriously injured in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.



In an event held on Wednesday (September 7) in New Delhi, PM Hasina commenced the scheme by awarding the scholarship to 10 direct descendants of Indian Army officials. A total of 200 candidates will receive this scholarship- 100 each for students studying in classes 10 and 12. The name of the scholarship- Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is kept in PM's father's name, India Today reported.

At the event, the External Affairs Minister of India, S Jaishankar and Minister for Liberation of War Affairs, Bangladesh, Mozammel Haque, was also present. As a mark of respect for the Indian Army soldiers who lost their lives, ten children and their families visited the National War Memorial and paid homage.

🇧🇩 extends gratitude to families of brave 🇮🇳 soldiers

🇧🇩 PM Sheikh Hasina & EAM @DrSJaishankar awarded descendants of Indian soldiers, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the 1971 Liberation War, with the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Student Scholarship. pic.twitter.com/ax9UqmAu3S — India in Bangladesh (@ihcdhaka) September 7, 2022

PM Sheikh Hasina's Visit To India

According to the officials, the visit of Bangladesh's PM is to promote the bilateral relationship with India. During the four-day visit, both the countries signed several agreements, including sharing Kushiyara river water that is likely to benefit the people of Sylhet in Bangladesh and Assam in India.

Earlier on Tuesday (September 6), PM Narendra Modi met his counterpart and discussed various topics. In a Tweet, PM said, "Earlier today, I had excellent discussions with PM Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi. Bangladesh is India's major trade and development partner, and we cherish the people-to-people linkages between our nations. During our talks, we reviewed the full range of bilateral relations."

Earlier today, I had excellent discussions with PM Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi. Bangladesh is a major trade and development partner of India. We cherish the people-to-people linkages between our nations. During our talks we reviewed the full range of bilateral relations. pic.twitter.com/MYDEEcHtGK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2022

PM Hasina also looked at the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Bangladesh Television (BTV) and India's Prasar Bharti on cooperation in Broadcasting. Both the nations held talks on a score of topics related to security, education and trade.

