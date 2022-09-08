All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Mega Project Inaugration: PM Modi Set to Unveil New-Look Central Vista Avenue, Kartavya Path

Image Credit: Twitter/ Shobha Karandlaje

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Mega Project Inaugration: PM Modi Set to Unveil New-Look Central Vista Avenue, Kartavya Path

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Delhi,  8 Sep 2022 7:56 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

The Prime Minister is set to unveil the new look of Delhi’s Central Vista in an event today at 7 pm. The grand redevelopment of the power corridor now has a parliament building, central secretariat, and a three-km long Kartavya Path.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The new look of Central Vista Avenue is set to be unveiled at an event today, September 8, at 7 pm by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The revamped power corridor of India now features a new parliament building, a joint central secretariat, and a three-km long stretch of Kartavya Path (earlier Rajpath).

The revamp journey of Central Vista avenue has been full of ups and downs, with halt orders from the Supreme Court and resistance by the opposition parties. Beginning in December 2020, the Kartavya Path is now equipped with waste management features, street lights, a plain non-bumpy road, public toilets and street furniture.

The decision to rename Rajpath and Central Vista lawns as Kartavya path was taken by the Centre earlier this week, reported India Today. The three-km stretch from the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Raisina Hill runs through Vijay Chowk and India Gate to National Stadium in Delhi. The effort to rename the road was taken to shed remainings of the British colony in India.

Netaji's Statue To Be Unveiled

The Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose statue has also been installed at the same place where his hologram statue was inaugurated last year by PM Narendra Modi on the occasion of Parakram Diwas, January 23.

The 28-foot tall statue has been designed from a monolithic granite stone and weighs nearly 65 metric tons. The statue is a tribute to Netaji for his huge contribution to India's freedom struggle. PM Narendra Modi is also set to unveil the iconic statue along with Central Vista avenue.

Before And After Comparision

After the pictures of Central Vista Avenue surfaced across social media platforms, the netizens took it one step further and compared the before and after the condition of the place. Many claimed that Central Vista avenue now has many important features which were missing for decades.

The stretch of Kartavya Path will be open to the public after 20 months. However, the visitors won't be allowed to use the stretch on the day of inauguration. According to Central Public Works Department, the stretch can be used by the public from September 9 onwards.

Also Read: Newly Elected PM Liz Truss Appoints UK's New Cabinet, Includes Two Indian-Origin Ministers: Know More

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Central Vista Avenue 
Kartavya Path 
PM Narendra Modi 

Must Reads

Can Court Proceedings Be Recorded On Phone? No Big Deal, Says SC Judge Justice DY Chandrachud
Library On Trees! Here's How This NGO In Assam Is Reconnecting Students To Their Roots
Upskilling Youngsters! Know How This Foundation Is Transforming Lives Of Underprivileged People In India
Bangladesh Govt To Offer Scholarships To 200 Descendants Of Indian Soldiers Martyred In 1971 War
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X