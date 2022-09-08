Mega Project Inaugration: PM Modi Set to Unveil New-Look Central Vista Avenue, Kartavya Path

The new look of Central Vista Avenue is set to be unveiled at an event today, September 8, at 7 pm by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The revamped power corridor of India now features a new parliament building, a joint central secretariat, and a three-km long stretch of Kartavya Path (earlier Rajpath).



The revamp journey of Central Vista avenue has been full of ups and downs, with halt orders from the Supreme Court and resistance by the opposition parties. Beginning in December 2020, the Kartavya Path is now equipped with waste management features, street lights, a plain non-bumpy road, public toilets and street furniture.

The decision to rename Rajpath and Central Vista lawns as Kartavya path was taken by the Centre earlier this week, reported India Today. The three-km stretch from the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Raisina Hill runs through Vijay Chowk and India Gate to National Stadium in Delhi. The effort to rename the road was taken to shed remainings of the British colony in India.

Netaji's Statue To Be Unveiled

The Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose statue has also been installed at the same place where his hologram statue was inaugurated last year by PM Narendra Modi on the occasion of Parakram Diwas, January 23.

The 28-foot tall statue has been designed from a monolithic granite stone and weighs nearly 65 metric tons. The statue is a tribute to Netaji for his huge contribution to India's freedom struggle. PM Narendra Modi is also set to unveil the iconic statue along with Central Vista avenue.

Before And After Comparision

After the pictures of Central Vista Avenue surfaced across social media platforms, the netizens took it one step further and compared the before and after the condition of the place. Many claimed that Central Vista avenue now has many important features which were missing for decades.

The central vista avenue which is being launched - before and after .. some glimpses pic.twitter.com/p8yojxDZf7 — pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) September 6, 2022

The stretch of Kartavya Path will be open to the public after 20 months. However, the visitors won't be allowed to use the stretch on the day of inauguration. According to Central Public Works Department, the stretch can be used by the public from September 9 onwards.

Also Read: Newly Elected PM Liz Truss Appoints UK's New Cabinet, Includes Two Indian-Origin Ministers: Know More