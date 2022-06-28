Punjab Budget 2022-23: 500 Government Schools To Get Digital Classrooms To Boost Education System

In a push for educational infrastructure, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann now aims to transform state-run schools into 'schools of eminence.' In Aam Aadmi Party's (AAPs) led the first budget for the financial year 2022-23, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced to bring digital classrooms and modern infrastructure to over 500 government schools. The initiative has been taken to get quality education in villages.



AAP-led Punjab government's primary focus area in the budget session was to improvise school infrastructure and the education system. The budget planning for school and higher education saw a rise of 16.27 per cent, a 47.84 per cent surge for technical education, and a 56.6 per cent rise in the budget for medical education. Cheema mentioned a quote from BR Ambedkar, "Education is the milk of a lioness; he who drinks it will roar," said that change in approach is being adopted, reported Hindustan Times.

Towards the green push, the government plans to install solar panel systems on the rooftop of state-run schools. The government has kept a budget of Rs 100 Cr for the same. In the current fiscal, funding of Rs 123 Cr has also been allocated to appoint 'estate managers.' The finance minister added, "estate managers for a cluster of schools will be appointed so that while the principals remain focused on academics, basic and necessary repairs may get immediate attention. For this, a budget of ₹123 crores has been allocated in the current fiscal.

The government also plans to impart building and training sessions for school teachers and heads by spending Rs 30 Cr to bring quality education. Also, a budget of Rs 424 Cr has been allocated to push state-run schools' infrastructure. The primary focus on the education system of government schools has been kept to bring quality education to villages and ensure equal learning opportunities for government school students.

Schools of Eminence

The state CM has announced to transform 100 government schools into 'Schools of Eminence,' which means better infrastructure and quality education for government school students. A total of Rs 200 Cr will be invested towards transforming pre-primary to class 12 schools with digital classrooms, vocational training, and fully equipped labs. In the first phase, the AAP government announced the allocation of Rs 40 Cr towards building digital classrooms.

Punjab Young Entrepreneur Program

In an initiative to boost student business ideas, the Punjab government has developed the 'Young Entrepreneur Program,' under which the students will receive a seed fund of Rs 2000 from the government to execute their entrepreneurial ideas. The government has kept Rs 50 Cr for this initiative in the current fiscal.

Apart from the aforementioned initiatives, 'CM Scholarship to General Category Students' have also come to light. A total of Rs 30 Cr has been allocated to solve students' financial constraints while studying in government colleges. In contrast, a sum of Rs 50 Cr has been earmarked for pre-matric scholarships of 1 lakh OBC students and Rs 79 Cr for 2.4 lakh ST students in Punjab.

Medical Colleges

The government has also proposed to set up 16 new medical colleges over the span of the next five years, which will take the total number to 25 in the state. With an increase of 56 per cent over the 2021-22 allocation, a total of 1,033 Cr has been allocated for medical education in the state. The central focus of this budget allotment will be on setting up new state medical colleges and increasing the number of MBBS seats to accommodate more candidates from the next academic year.

